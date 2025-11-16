Here's Why The Mitsubishi Eclipse Had That Giant Hood Bump (It Wasn't For The Turbo)

For anyone who came of age in the '90s, the first-gen Mitsubishi Eclipse looked like it came straight off a Gran Turismo loading screen with its low stance, pop-up lights, and unmistakable bulging hood. Most of us assumed it was hiding a turbo or some exotic intake plumbing -– because of course it had to be. But the truth is, that bump wasn't there for boost at all. Nope. It was there to give space for the engine.

The story starts with Diamond-Star Motors (DSM), the late-'80s joint venture between Mitsubishi and Chrysler that birthed triplets: the Mitsubishi Eclipse, Eagle Talon, and Plymouth Laser. All three shared platforms, powertrains, and design quirks -– like that mysterious hood swell. Underneath sat the 4G63 engine, which was one of the most beloved four-cylinders of its era. According to long-time DSM owners on forums like DSMtalk and Mighty Car Mods, the bulge was partly a tooling compromise for that engine. It allowed a single hood pressing to fit both turbo and non-turbo variants, with added clearance for the cam gear cover. This was the easiest solution — better than modifying the whole 4G63 itself, right?

In other words, it was a design born of practicality, not performance. But in typical '90s fashion, that design decision gave the Eclipse an aggressive "don't mess with me" look that helped define its street-cred identity.