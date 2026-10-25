The Michigan State Police Recently Took Police Cars To A Track To See Which Was Fastest

We've looked at five features that make police cars different from their civilian counterparts, and concluded they don't really get better engines. Yet as the Michigan State Police found out this fall, those motors can still be impressively effective. Their testing was part of an annual program that dates back to 1975 and over the years has become an industry benchmark.

This time around, 13 cars — and five motorcycles — were put through their paces on two separate courses. Chelsea Proving Ground, located in Chelsea, MI., and owned by Stellantis, was used to evaluate the vehicles' top speed, acceleration, and braking. Vehicle dynamics were tested at Grattan Raceway in Belding, MI. Incidentally, the historic Grattan track was for sale when this article was written, with a listing price of a cool $15 million.

As for the fastest, that was the all-wheel-drive Ford Police Interceptor Utility. It leveraged its 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 — making 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque – to hit an electronically limited 148 mph. That was faster than the faster police motorcycle, too. On the two-wheeled side of the ledger, the leader was the BMW R 1300 RT-P in its standard setup — with a maximum velocity of 141 mph that was again electronically limited. In fact, all the vehicles in the test had top speeds limited by manufacturers.

The results are nothing new, though. The Blue Oval's Interceptor Utility has been the fastest car in the Michigan State Police ranks since it shared that honor with the Dodge Charger back in 2020. Rounding out the 2026 top 6 for top speed were the AWD Ford Police Interceptor with hybrid and gas-only powertrains, both listed at 136 mph, and the RWD Chevrolet Tahoe PPV with the 5.3-liter V8, the Chevrolet Blazer PPV EV with AWD, and the Dodge Durango Pursuit with a 5.7-liter V8 and AWD. That trio clocked in at 130 mph.