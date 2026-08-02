5 Features That Make Police Cars Different From Everyday Vehicles

Police cars go through a lot over the course of a week. They may have to take part in high-speed pursuits and be put through maneuvers that your Honda Accord wouldn't be well-suited for. Patrol cars also seem to do a lot of idling, since we often pass by them parked in random spots with the engine on, while the officers sit there busy with very important work — we're sure. In any event, that much idling can be hard on most engines.

In addition to that, a patrol car has to do things that the average car doesn't — it is basically a mobile office for the cop. It has to transport prisoners. It may have to transport a dog, which, yeah, many of you do as well. But regularly transporting a working member of a K-9 unit is different from taking Scruffles to the vet every now and again.

That's why you'll find all kinds of special equipment in and on a patrol car, like a K-9 insert, for instance. There are also all kinds of components added and upgraded to increase the vehicle's performance. There are even parts made specifically to enable PIT maneuvers. Police cars also contain gizmos to help catch speeders and to read plates. Front seat compartments are built out like an office, while the back seats are modified to hold detainees.