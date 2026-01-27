Do Police Cars Really Get Better Engines?

From Plymouth and Dodge to Ford and Chevy, American police cars have come a long way since their inception. While they feature enhancements when compared to civilian versions, understand that these are specialized vehicles built with durability in mind. For instance, these pursuit cars come equipped with beefier suspension that isn't standard on their civilian counterparts. Also, it's not uncommon to see patrol vehicles featuring heavy-duty brakes and upgraded cooling systems.

When it comes to engines, though, civilian and police models are often very similar. Interestingly, many modern pursuit vehicles (the ones that are available to order) share the same power and torque specs as the regular models. For example, the 2026 Chevy Tahoe PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle) features the same 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 as the regular Tahoe. It's the same story across Stellantis' law enforcement lineup, with the 2026 Dodge Pursuit and Ram Special Service Vehicles (SSVs) getting similar flavors of the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter Hemi V8 as their civilian versions.

There are, however, exceptions, like the Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility, which gets an exclusive 318-horsepower hybrid powertrain that's unavailable on a brand-new 2026 Explorer. The exclusivity tag has a caveat, though, as the powertrain can be seen in earlier 2020-2023 Explorer model years. The PIU's optional 400-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 is pretty much identical to what you get in a 2026 Ford Explorer. That said, the pursuit vehicle does come with a police-calibrated engine and transmission tune.