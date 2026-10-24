Wide Vs Narrow Tires: Is One Better For Off-Road Performance?

If you're looking to maximize the off-road performance of your rock-crawler for capability as well as Instagram likes, you might head straight for the tallest, fattest tire you can stuff under your rig. Now some of you may be having flashbacks to previous botched, over the top "upgrades," and asking: "in the name of off-road performance, how big is too big?"

The spectrum of an off-roader's tire diameter choice may range from "manufacturer's recommendation" to "what will physically fit and not break anything in its current setup?" Sure, a larger diameter or taller tire will offer increased ground clearance, approach, departure, breakover angles, better tire attack angles (ease at rolling over obstacles), and make the vehicle look less like it's en pointe. When choosing a tire width, bigger is better too, right? Well, not exactly.

Against common perception, increasing tire width does not always increase grip off road. The contact patch (area of tire physically on the ground) does not change when increasing width, only the shape. Short and wide (hamburger-shaped) for a wide tire vs long & thin (hotdog-shaped) for a narrower tire. The contact patch shape from a wide vs narrow tire is a product of tire width yields better performance in specific conditions. Choosing the best performing tire width will depend on your use case.