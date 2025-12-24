This Test Shows The Limits Of Lightweight Wheels (But There Are Still Lessons Worth Learning)

Less weight can be helpful, whether you want to maximize your car's zero-to-60 times and skidpad grip, or fit into an old pair of pants. And vehicle weight saving measures can be fairly dramatic, like removing the rear seats or tearing out sound deadening material, but there are even smaller strategies in place with modern cars that focus on removing heft. Look at Porsche, with straps for door handles on some of their models and decals used instead of emblems in an effort to save mere ounces. A more common weight-saving technique, however, is using lightweight wheels. Lighter wheels reduce overall vehicle weight, which is good, but they also lower rotational inertia. In other words, the engine doesn't have to work as hard to get the wheels spinning. Plus, there's less unsprung weight, which puts less stress on springs and shocks.

But how much of a difference is made when you buy an expensive lightweight wheel? Ignoring the subjective for the moment (we'll get to that), how much time, during acceleration, do you save as wheel weight changes? What about distance while braking? Jonathan Benson, host of the YouTube channel Tyre Reviews, conducted a series of tests to see just how much difference a set of lightweight wheels makes.

The car he used was an F80-generation BMW M3. Three different sets of wheels were used, each with increasing weight. Respectively, the three wheels weighed 20 pounds, 38 pounds, and 52 pounds each, and were all wrapped in the same sticky Bridgestones. No reason to build suspense: There were differences in performance with all three sets of wheels. There were changes in acceleration, braking, and driver input. The differences weren't insignificant, especially for people chasing lap times, but they were smaller than some might initially think.