1977 Continental Coupe With 31,000 Miles For Sale Is Cheap, But Is Its 460 V8 Worth The Fixes It Needs?

The fifth-generation Lincoln Continental ran from 1970 to 1979. Although it very much remained a luxury land yacht, the 1970 redesign was significant. Exterior updates made the vehicle more imposing, from the lower roofline and full-width front grille to the integrated taillights and beveled fenders. Available in sedan and coupe form, the Continental used body-on-frame construction.

Motivation was sourced from a 460-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8 engine that produced 365 horsepower, then calculated as gross power ratings versus net. Also known as a "Lima" engine based on its Lima, Ohio, manufacturing origin, this 385-series big-block V8 is one of the most reliable engines Ford has made. Highly durable, these stout engines easily lasted 200,000 miles, which also made them a favorite for project builds.

However, new emissions standards in the early 1970s set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and sent out to nearly 30 automakers throttled the potency of robust engines like this Ford V8. Eventually, these once-powerful beasts became shadows of themselves, which raises the question of whether a late-decade Lincoln Continental, as original and well-maintained as it might be, is worth the hassle of that sourpuss V8. A Hemmings listing for a 1977 coupe variant is a prime example.