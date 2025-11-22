These Big-Block Engines Pack Less Punch Than You'd Expect

The U.S. is known as the land of excess for many reasons. Take the automotive landscape, for example. You have big SUVs and even bigger engines. However, there was a time when engines in American cars dwarfed even the largest ones made today. We are talking engines displacing anywhere between 6 and 8 liters. The '60s and '70s were the true eras of excess, when big-block engines were popular among enthusiasts who believed in the bigger is better philosophy.

Then came the "Malaise" era, touted by many enthusiasts as a bleak period in the American automotive industry. The oil crisis hit in 1973, when Arab nations stopped exporting oil to the U.S. The entire nation reeled under gas shortages. Congress passed the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) Act in 1975. This required carmakers to improve the average fuel economy of their lineup to reduce oil dependency. The Clean Air Act of 1970 required cars from 1975 onwards to have a catalytic converter and comply with stricter emissions.

Then came the Iranian Revolution in 1979, which brought about a second wave of gas shortages, reinforcing the need for vehicles with better fuel economy. While the Malaise era faded away by the early '90s, one of its effects could be seen in a few American cars. Horsepower plummeted due to two important factors. The switch for horsepower measurement from gross horsepower to SAE net horsepower ratings dropped the measured horsepower for most automobiles. Also, cars had to use unleaded fuel for the proper functioning of the mandatory catalytic converters. To accommodate unleaded fuel, carmakers reduced engine compression, dropping horsepower. The following examples are arranged by specific horsepower (horsepower per liter) and showcase the extremes manufacturers went to during this time.