DIY Vs Professional Windshield Crack Repair: What To Know About Your Options

Death and taxes might be guarantees in life, but if you're a car owner, windshield damage is another inevitability you'll need to worry about. Thwacks happen, and they can be unnerving as you play wait-and-see on whether a chip — or worse, a crack — appears on that mighty expanse of front glass. If you're lucky, that flying road debris will merely result in a chip, and it might be tiny enough that it doesn't even have to be filled in. But if it's larger than a quarter or spreading across the windshield, it's best to repair that windshield chip.

Like a bad cavity, that glass nick could develop into a first-rate fissure. Road vibrations while driving can put stress on the glass, and ambient temperature changes can also cause the glass to expand and contract. That's part of why you should avoid an unassuming car wash; not only will the hot/cold water cycle create issues, but so will the pressurized jets pushing water into the crack, further expanding the existing damage. That good news is, similar to a chip, a windshield crack is repairable — and you can even fix it yourself, saving the hassle of scheduling and spending on a professional.

But deciding to DIY doesn't mean you can. With windshields in particular, this won't be a simple duct-tape-and-zip-tie patch up. Repairing one yourself is only best if the damage is negligible, doesn't interfere with driving, and definitely isn't compromising the structural integrity of the glass. Otherwise, that cost-effective DIY project might turn out to be the opposite as you spend more money on higher-end repair kits. And if you mess up, insurance won't be there to help you recoup the costs.