Everything You'll Need To Remove And Replace A Windshield Yourself

Your windshield got cracked during your latest ride down a dirt road. It's not that bad, is it? Well, it all depends on where it's cracked, and how badly. If the crack has occurred on the sides, then the windshield's structural integrity has been compromised. Is the crack in your field of view? That's another reason why a windshield has to be replaced. The real question is, do you have a professional replace it? Or do you want to replace the windshield yourself?

Do-it-yourself projects are pretty popular these days, because what's so bad about learning a new skill and saving money while you're at it? And yet, replacing your windshield may not fall into that category. It can take a lot of time and money based on the tools and materials you'll need if you want to replace your windshield yourself.

It can be done, but repairing a windshield on a modern car can get expensive. Just know, it's not bad to admit when you're in over your head and have a professional step in and replace your windshield for you.