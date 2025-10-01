Can You Use Super Glue On A Cracked Or Chipped Windshield?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might be wondering if it's better to fix that small windshield chip or wait, and the truth is, that a timely repair is the best course of action. Even hairline fractures can become worse over time if not properly addressed. But a professional small repair can run between $60 and $90, according to Consumers' Checkbook. Fortunately, you may have heard that super glue and a few minutes of your time can get the job done for far cheaper. Sadly, while super glue does adhere to glass, it doesn't hold up well.

Think about how many bumps, vibrations, and dips your vehicle experiences on a typical day as you navigate around your area. Windshield glass is constructed using multiple layers, which include glass pieces with a vinyl layer in between. This vinyl layer helps to separate the glass sheets from each other and acts as a shock absorber, allowing the windshield a level of flexibility. The brittle nature of cured super glue would prevent it from making a lasting fix and would fail, as the glass flexes during normal driving.

Additionally, environmental temperature fluctuations affect a car's windshield. When it's hot outside, the glass can expand, and during cold conditions, it can contract. This doesn't damage the windshield, because again, that layered approach, along with the center vinyl sheet, provides flexibility. However, super glue doesn't have the right properties to withstand these changes in the windshield. Fortunately, there are alternatives to super glue, which could still save you money.