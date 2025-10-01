Can You Use Super Glue On A Cracked Or Chipped Windshield?
You might be wondering if it's better to fix that small windshield chip or wait, and the truth is, that a timely repair is the best course of action. Even hairline fractures can become worse over time if not properly addressed. But a professional small repair can run between $60 and $90, according to Consumers' Checkbook. Fortunately, you may have heard that super glue and a few minutes of your time can get the job done for far cheaper. Sadly, while super glue does adhere to glass, it doesn't hold up well.
Think about how many bumps, vibrations, and dips your vehicle experiences on a typical day as you navigate around your area. Windshield glass is constructed using multiple layers, which include glass pieces with a vinyl layer in between. This vinyl layer helps to separate the glass sheets from each other and acts as a shock absorber, allowing the windshield a level of flexibility. The brittle nature of cured super glue would prevent it from making a lasting fix and would fail, as the glass flexes during normal driving.
Additionally, environmental temperature fluctuations affect a car's windshield. When it's hot outside, the glass can expand, and during cold conditions, it can contract. This doesn't damage the windshield, because again, that layered approach, along with the center vinyl sheet, provides flexibility. However, super glue doesn't have the right properties to withstand these changes in the windshield. Fortunately, there are alternatives to super glue, which could still save you money.
What you can try instead of super glue to repair small windshield damage
If you still want to tackle the repair yourself, using a windshield repair kit will offer better results than super glue. These kits often utilize resin, which not only seals small cracks and fills in chips but can withstand greater temperatures than super glue while providing additional support to the windshield. The kits are generally more straightforward because they provide all the components you'll need to repair the glass, such as a syringe, plunger, pre-mixed resin compound, and step-by-step instructions, among other items. These products range in price from just a few dollars to nearly $2,000 for commercial-level repair kits.
However, to get the best results, it's important to follow some basic guidelines during your repair. Thoroughly cleaning the glass around the affected area is crucial to avoid dirt negatively affecting the finished look or introducing additional imperfections. The windshield should be completely dry, as applying a patch over moisture could trap it inside.
Windshield repair kits often specify the type of crack and the maximum size of the damage the product can help restore. If your windshield is beyond the capabilities of a repair kit, a replacement might be in order, and knowing everything you'll need to remove and replace a windshield yourself will certainly come in handy. But, for those not up for such a project, contacting a qualified professional is always a viable option.