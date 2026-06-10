These Are Your Favorite Japanese Bubble Cars

It's safe to say that the Japanese Bubble Economy, albeit a pain for Japan when things finally collapsed, was a boon to the car enthusiast community. It answered the question "if automakers had unlimited funds to make cars, what would they build?" Much of the results are unforgettable, from the micro machines that are the Honda Beat and Mazda's Autozam AZ-1, to the cars that would fit perfectly into any of the first three "Fast & Furious" franchise movies. I know that's a generalization, but bear with me. Whether a newly minted model or a facelift of an existing one, each car was built in near maximalist fashion, and any and all technology that could be outfitted in these machines was likely included. They were built to impress, and indeed the did.

The beauty of the era is partially revealed in your answers to this past weekend's question. A couple of interesting things I noticed while compiling your answers are that some of these cars sure look similar and many have interesting, quirky design notes. We also learned that I might actually know a little more about this era of cars than most, as Old_SLAAB_Guy missed the exit on the question and did give us a "bubbly car," unfortunately a 1999 Ford Taurus isn't a Japanese bubble car. But points for trying I guess?

With that said, here are some of your favorite Japanese bubble cars.