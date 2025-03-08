Why Did Automakers Stop Making Cars With Pop-Up Headlights?

According to our friends over in Ann Arbor, the first car to offer pop-up headlights was the devastatingly beautiful 1936 Cord 810. In the Cord's case, the headlights were hidden so as to not break up the front fender lines with the big, goofy, bug-eyed headlights used at the time. Pop-up headlights were used on and off over the next few decades by a variety of carmakers, but they were rare. It wasn't until the '60s and '70s when car designers started hiding dorky looking and federally mandated sealed beam headlights behind various covers and grilles, and hidden headlights really took off, especially pop-up ones. They were almost de rigeur in the early '80s, especially if you wanted to sell a cool, futuristic, wedge-shaped car like the aforementioned Starion.

Unfortunately for the pop-up headlight, and the general coolness of the world at large, pop-up headlights were on borrowed time by the mid-80s. They'd always been finicky, touchy things, and the complex mechanisms that operated them — electric motors, vacuum pumps, tiny little levers and hinges, etc. — were prone to failure. Cars with busted pop-ups were often left with a winky face, one headlight up and one down, or had their pop-ups permanently fixed in the open position. Some, like the headlights on my '90 Daytona (which were broken), could be manually opened and closed with dials just inside the hood, but that was a huge pain.

Drivers put up with it, though, 'cause sometimes you gotta suffer to look cool. Then, in 1984, a little old automaker from Dearborn, Michigan, called the Ford Motor Company started events in motion that would directly lead to the death of the pop-up headlight.