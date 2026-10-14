Used Ford F-150 Lightning EV Pickup Trucks Are A Hot Commodity At 50% Off

Do you remember the Ford F-150 Lightning EV? Of course you do; it's only been about a year since Ford stopped making them. However, you might be surprised to learn that these pickups are in huge demand in the used market. Many were surprised that Ford stopped making them in the first place. At the time of their demise, they were the number one selling EV pickup in the U.S., even beating a certain greatly hyped, dumpster-looking monstrosity with dismal sales numbers that claims to be a truck.

Yet the production lines for the relatively popular electric truck did, in fact, roll to a stop last year. That didn't mean consumers were done with the electric truck, though. F-150 Lightnings have experienced somewhat of a rebirth in the used car market. According to Bloomberg, dealerships are reporting that these trucks have been spending on average about 20 days on the lot before being sold, compared to 44 days for the typical used vehicle. It's easy to see why, however, as at least one customer has reported paying $40,000 for a truck whose average transaction price was $79,000 just a few years ago.

Used Ford F-150 Lightning EVs have been selling so well that a third of the ones sold have been purchased from dealerships affiliated with competing car brands. Normally, those used trucks would be wholesaled back to a Ford dealership, but apparently these dealerships know a good opportunity when they see one.