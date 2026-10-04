Costco Sells Diesel, But Only At Select Locations

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Prices are volatile. It doesn't matter the year, the product, or the location — for better or worse, the numbers following that dollar sign will fluctuate. What doesn't change is our needs. And as every car owner knows, fuel is a necessity.

Okay, these days, maybe that "fuel" comes from the power grid, but it's still an energy source needed to propel the vehicle. For the majority of drivers, though, the fuel is gasoline, although you've got more than a few reliable diesel engines that are still going strong, too.

One go-to spot for cheap food and fuel is Costco. Crazy enough, the steep gas discount can offset Costco's annual membership fee. However, Costco gas stations are also infamous for their especially long lines during peak hours, plus their offering of only regular and premium octane gasoline. But why doesn't Costco have diesel?

Actually, Costco stations do sell diesel, but only at certain locations. These pumps are more plentiful than you think, but, at the same time, they are a rare sight (like the Costco car wash) when considering the number of store locations. In the U.S., there are currently 632 Costco warehouses and business centers spread across 47 states and Puerto Rico. Although not all Costcos come with a gas station on site or nearby, a large number do. And who needs those anchor stores, anyway?

Costco has spun off its Kirkland Signature Fuel brand into a standalone gas station chain. As reported by the Orange County Register, the first one, a 40-pump baby Buc-cee's, opened in June 2026 in Mission Viejo, California. While this is the big-box behemoth's largest gas station to date, don't go looking for diesel. Despite its big-box dominance, only 63 Costco fuel stations offer diesel alongside gasoline.