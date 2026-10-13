Someone Please Explain Why This Fiat 500C Abarth Sold For Double Its MSRP ($45k!!!)

The 500C Abarth, especially when equipped with a manual transmission, is a unique offering in the modern automotive market. Its spunky demeanor paired with an engaging manual transmission and a cloth top are a rare combination of traits, but I'm just not sold on that $45k price for an out-of-warranty Italian car that's nearly 10 years old, even if it has only been driven about 600 miles per year.

At that price, you could have a brand new Mini Cooper JCW convertible if you want a zesty performance ragtop, or if an engaging driving experience is the highest priority, a brand new Hyundai Elantra N, or even a used Honda Civic Type R or BMW M2 are comparably priced. As a Mini owner, I love a cheeky little fun machine as much as anyone, but I would hesitate to spend such a significant sum on a 10-year-old Fiat.

The Fiat 500C Abarth is fitted with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that was rated at 160 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque when new. In Car and Driver testing of a 2013 model, it returned a best 0-to-60 time of 7.3 seconds, but the best thing about the car was its rowdy exhaust note provided by its mufflerless factory exhaust. Its small size gave it eager, darty handling, but the Ford Fiesta ST was widely regarded as a superior dinky driver's car. Would you spend $45,000 on an ultra-clean, ultra-low-mileage Fiat 500C Abarth?