Which One Of You Wahoos Is Going To Spend $9,000 On This 1992 Geo Storm Shooting Brake?

The Geo Storm was marketed as a compact sports coupe, a market niche that sadly no longer exists. It competed with the likes of the Nissan NX1600, Hyundai Scoupe, Toyota Paseo, and Mazda MX-3, none of which have a modern equivalent. The Storm hatchback was only available with the base engine – the coupe had an upgraded GSI trim with more power – so this car makes do with a SOHC 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produced just 95 horsepower and 97 pound-feet of torque when new. Paired with the three-speed auto, this minty Storm won't win you many races, but it's an economy car after all, and a rare one at that.

The Geo brand was a subsidiary of General Motors that exclusively focused on offering cheap, no-nonsense, economy-minded vehicles like the ultra-efficient three-cylinder Geo Metro and the "cheap Jeep," the Geo Tracker. The brand's lifespan in the U.S. was short-lived, lasting just eight years between 1989 and 1997, making its cars some of the most nineties-core cars out there. Whomever buys this gem had better take it to its rightful place at Radwood.