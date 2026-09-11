Which One Of You Wahoos Is Going To Spend $9,000 On This 1992 Geo Storm Shooting Brake?
With everybody and their mother clamoring for simple, affordable, and efficient cars, we've seen clean examples of some very normcore old cars reaching surprisingly high prices. When there are no new cars on sale for less than $20,000, and the maintenance and repair costs of new cars reaching new heights, truly cost-conscious buyers are more likely to turn to older models that avoid those pricey tropes. If that sounds like something you'd be interested in, then may I present to you what might be the cleanest 1992 Geo Storm Shooting Brake in existence today, with just 74,463 miles on its odometer, listed for $9,199 at Harvest Auto Family dealership in Wahoo, Nebraska.
The Geo Storm is already a bit of an automotive oddball, especially in the year 2026, so seeing one that's in such impeccable condition is a rarity, to say the least. Sadly it's a pretty unexciting spec, with a plain white exterior, a three-speed automatic transmission, and 14-inch steel wheels, but those with an appreciation for the unusual will see past such minor character flaws. At least the interior is a nifty shade of blue, and though the ad doesn't mention that the car has air conditioning, there is a bright blue AC button on the dash, which may or may not provide cool air. It even has an airbag!
The epitome of simple motoring
The Geo Storm was marketed as a compact sports coupe, a market niche that sadly no longer exists. It competed with the likes of the Nissan NX1600, Hyundai Scoupe, Toyota Paseo, and Mazda MX-3, none of which have a modern equivalent. The Storm hatchback was only available with the base engine – the coupe had an upgraded GSI trim with more power – so this car makes do with a SOHC 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produced just 95 horsepower and 97 pound-feet of torque when new. Paired with the three-speed auto, this minty Storm won't win you many races, but it's an economy car after all, and a rare one at that.
The Geo brand was a subsidiary of General Motors that exclusively focused on offering cheap, no-nonsense, economy-minded vehicles like the ultra-efficient three-cylinder Geo Metro and the "cheap Jeep," the Geo Tracker. The brand's lifespan in the U.S. was short-lived, lasting just eight years between 1989 and 1997, making its cars some of the most nineties-core cars out there. Whomever buys this gem had better take it to its rightful place at Radwood.