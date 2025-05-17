The Fiat 500 Abarth Understood One Thing The Ford Fiesta ST Never Did

By most accounts, if you're in the market for a subcompact hot hatch, the Ford Fiesta ST is the one to buy, at least here in the U.S. Sure, you could always go for the Fiat 500 Abarth, but the Ford is the better car. Actually, if you want to get technical about it, the Fiesta ST is both the better car and the better hot hatch. Despite being objectively worse in almost every way, though, demand for the little Abarth remains strong, and that's because it offered one thing the Fiesta ST never could — the ability to make even the most boring of trips fun.

Again, I cannot emphasize enough that the Fiesta is the better hot hatch. When Car And Driver compared the two against the Mini Cooper back in 2014, it concluded that "[u]nlike the 500 Abarth and the Coop­er S, the Fiesta behaves and moves like a far more expensive sports sedan." It also found the Fiesta ST lacked the Abarth's turbo lag, while offering more torque, more comfortable seats with a more comfortable driving position, a nicer interior, a better manual transmission and clutch, less body roll, a superior ride and better braking. Others offered similar critiques at the time, and they were all correct.

On an autocross course or a winding back road, it's hard to imagine a single person who knows how to drive stick being able to tell you with a straight face that they prefer the Abarth. On city streets, though, where subcompact hatchbacks are typically driven, a lot of what made the Abarth worse starts to work to its advantage. In fact, if you do most of your driving in an urban area, the Fiat 500 Abarth is arguably the superior hot hatch.