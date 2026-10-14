Here's What You Have In Your Garage Right Now

According to a study conducted in 2022 around 36% of Americans stated that they had so much junk in their garage that they couldn't park a car in it, and 62% of Americans deemed the garage the most cluttered space in their homes. Reading this, I was compelled to see if those same percentages held for the Jalopnik readership community. I had an inkling that the people who read this blog are much more likely to care for their vehicles as if they were members of their own families, and would park them inside when the opportunity presented itself. Obviously anecdotes aren't the same thing as evidence, but it seems I was right about this.

My house is over 120 years old and situated in a pretty dense urban neighborhood, so it doesn't have a garage, but I rent a shop to store my cars outside of town, and our daily drivers simply must be parked exposed to the elements at all times. It's just a fact of life, but at least I can prevent my enthusiast cars from being hit by the road salt and grime that our regular cars are subjected to. They spend the winter in a nice dry space.

When I asked Jalopnik readers to tell us what's in their respective garages, we got a wide variety of answers. Most of those answers included cars, but we got some pretty fun results for non-car garage contents, too! I split them up into three categories for your enjoyment below. Let's dig into the answers from the Jalopnik commentariat — why don't we? And if you didn't get a chance to weigh in last week, here's your opportunity. Drop a few ideas in the comments below, and we'll have a rousing conversation.