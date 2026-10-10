What's In Your Garage Right Now?
For car enthusiasts the garage is perhaps the most important part of the house. I have definitely moved in to places specifically because it came with a nice garage. According to a study conducted back in 2022, between a quarter and a third of Americans with a garage have too much junk in there to even park their car in it. Could you imagine having a garage and not using it to protect your vehicles from the elements? Of course you can, statistically at least some of you reading this right now are using your garage for something else. So, I want to know, what's in your garage right now, and don't lie. I'll know if you do.
I've been around the block a time or two, and I've seen garages used for stuff you wouldn't ever think of. Maybe you turned your garage into a laundry room, or a home studio, a beer brewing station, or you run a small business out of it. Garages can be pretty versatile. Maybe you've committed to a life of using a bicycle as transportation and you no longer have a need to park a car in there, so you closed off the big opening and turned it into another bedroom to rent out and try to make a buck in this ridiculous economy. The garage is really the Swiss army knife of rooms. It's whatever you want it to be, it's a blank slate.
A garage can be used for anything, but we love it when they're used for cars. This is an opportunity to brag about your car as well. Tell us what you've got in there and what makes it special. Maybe you keep the weekend car in the garage and your daily sits outside getting dirty and bird poopy. Maybe you don't have a garage and you just want to tell us about what you would put in it if you had one. That's cool, too.
Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts and we'll discuss it. Then I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else on Monday.So, let's hear it. What's in your car hole?
I understand the clutter
My house, built in the early 1920s when cars were still something of a rarity, doesn't have a garage. I have to rent a shop about 20 minutes south to store and work on all of my stuff. It has, unfortunately, become something of a repository for clutter that doesn't have anywhere else to go. My wife also runs her small vintage clothing business out of this shop, and when the weather is nice I have a computer and a standing desk set up there to write my blogs. It's 18 feet wide by 60 feet deep, so if it weren't so cluttered there would be plenty of room for six cars. As it stands, I have to keep it to three cars and two bikes. That means both of our daily drivers and my old Porsche 912E have to sit outside, even in the frigid Northeast Ohio winters.
Maybe if I didn't have so much junk I could keep more important things in this shop space, or have more room to work on the things that are there, or both. Life expands to fit the space you give it, so even if I doubled the amount of room I have in this shop, it would still probably be full in about a week. Anybody want to buy a couple of cars and a couple of bikes? I need to make some room.
If you had a larger garage, what would you put in it? Or do you have the same problem, and a larger garage would just lead to larger amounts of clutter? Are all humans cut from the same cloth? Do we have more in common than we might believe? These are truly the questions of the universe.