For car enthusiasts the garage is perhaps the most important part of the house. I have definitely moved in to places specifically because it came with a nice garage. According to a study conducted back in 2022, between a quarter and a third of Americans with a garage have too much junk in there to even park their car in it. Could you imagine having a garage and not using it to protect your vehicles from the elements? Of course you can, statistically at least some of you reading this right now are using your garage for something else. So, I want to know, what's in your garage right now, and don't lie. I'll know if you do.

I've been around the block a time or two, and I've seen garages used for stuff you wouldn't ever think of. Maybe you turned your garage into a laundry room, or a home studio, a beer brewing station, or you run a small business out of it. Garages can be pretty versatile. Maybe you've committed to a life of using a bicycle as transportation and you no longer have a need to park a car in there, so you closed off the big opening and turned it into another bedroom to rent out and try to make a buck in this ridiculous economy. The garage is really the Swiss army knife of rooms. It's whatever you want it to be, it's a blank slate.

A garage can be used for anything, but we love it when they're used for cars. This is an opportunity to brag about your car as well. Tell us what you've got in there and what makes it special. Maybe you keep the weekend car in the garage and your daily sits outside getting dirty and bird poopy. Maybe you don't have a garage and you just want to tell us about what you would put in it if you had one. That's cool, too.

Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts and we'll discuss it. Then I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else on Monday.So, let's hear it. What's in your car hole?