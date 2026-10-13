2026 Japanese Classic Car Show Brought The Heat

For over 20 years the Japanese Classic Car Show has been the premier event for vehicles hailing from the land of the rising sun. With a few hundred cars hitting the show field in Long Beach, California, it's impossible to say what's going to be on display, but you can bet that it will be impressive. At this year's show you could have seen everything from a perfect time capsule mid-1990s Nissan Altima with 40,000 miles on the odometer to a real deal Honda-powered Aston Martin F1 car, and practically everything in between.

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Having owned a handful of vintage and interesting Japanese cars in my day, I was intrigued to see what everyone brought out. I'm down to just one at the moment (but I still have two Japan-built motorcycles) and I'm feeling a little uninspired with my projects, so I thought it would be a good idea to go check out what everyone else is doing with theirs. At least they are driving and enjoying these cars and bikes, while I'm just here to poke and prod at theirs (metaphorically, don't touch the cars without permission).

Within minutes of entering the show I was chatting casually with showgoers about their cars. I spoke with one gentleman who drives a vintage Suzuki Jimny both in the city and off-road. I chatted about a gorgeous Dodger-blue Datsun 240Z that a nice man had owned since the 1970s, including a few stints as a track car and an autocrosser before retiring to a life of car shows. One mechanic said he'd bought his show car for his wife to drive fifty years prior and she decided she hated it, so he just rolled it into the garage with 45 miles on the odometer and it's been there ever since. He claimed the most he'd ever driven the car was from his garage to the show and presumably back home. I hope he will continue driving it henceforth.

While everyone comes for the cars, it's truly an event about the people. You want to spend time with these folks to get a real feel for the cross section of humanity that is obsessive about Japanese cars. It's a truly great way to spend the day.