Nissan Cedric, Range Rover Limousine, Hyundai Elantra TCR: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Folks, you made it to the weekend. I don't know about where you are, but out here in Queens it's downright hot out — summer is holding on as hard as it can, refusing to give way to fall no matter how red those leaves get. A brisk, chilly breeze? Get outta here. We're deep in the season of Summer Two, which probably has something to do with that El Niño thing that people smarter than me keep talking about.

Anyway, as the specter of fall looms ever darker, folks start to realize something about their cool cars: They take up space. Space costs money, and people don't always want to shell out to store their projects, motorcycles, or race cars over the winter. That means deals, and it means the offerings on Marketplace get ever more interesting. And, of course, it means I can bring you ever-better listings in the week's Dopest Cars.