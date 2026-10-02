Nissan Cedric, Range Rover Limousine, Hyundai Elantra TCR: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Folks, you made it to the weekend. I don't know about where you are, but out here in Queens it's downright hot out — summer is holding on as hard as it can, refusing to give way to fall no matter how red those leaves get. A brisk, chilly breeze? Get outta here. We're deep in the season of Summer Two, which probably has something to do with that El Niño thing that people smarter than me keep talking about.
Anyway, as the specter of fall looms ever darker, folks start to realize something about their cool cars: They take up space. Space costs money, and people don't always want to shell out to store their projects, motorcycles, or race cars over the winter. That means deals, and it means the offerings on Marketplace get ever more interesting. And, of course, it means I can bring you ever-better listings in the week's Dopest Cars.
1994 Nissan Cedric - $5,000
This Cedric was a work-in-progress VIP build from its seller, and now it's up to you to finish it. Sure, the car may be lacking in such categories as "a transmission that doesn't slip" and "a reverse gear, at all," but don't let that stop you. Grab this Cedric, slap God's Perfect Transmission (the Nissan CD009) between the seats, and call it a day.
I know, this isn't the perfectly square blacked-out style that you're used to with VIP builds, but this stands out exactly for not being that. It's all silver and chrome here, from the amber-free headlights and side markers to the gray interior, and you could make it perfect with a new set of wheels. Put to bed any thoughts of sidewall, crank the size on those wheels as high as you can and get something mirror chrome to fill the wheel wells. Then, take some better photos, because that build will deserve them.
2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 - $6,500
We're at the point where a Tenere 700 under $7,000 isn't newsworthy — or Dopest-worthy — all on its own. I think that's good, a sign of the middleweight ADV market getting healthier, much like the T7 I saw absolutely whipping down my street the other day. Nature is healing, and bikes with tall offroad suspension are getting Yoshimura pipes slapped on by hooligans.
This Tenere, however, isn't just any cheap T7: This one has graphics that are sick as hell. It also has a wealth of much more desirable mods, skidplates and tail tidies, and a high exhaust (though this particular one still seems to be a point of failure in a drop), but those are common. You can get a Quad Lock charger anywhere. You aren't finding those graphics on any other T7 on Marketplace, and that's a shame. The white and red finish this particular bike came in from the factory wasn't fantastic, and this is a beautiful upgrade.
2004 Pontiac GTO - $10,000
Say it with me: He'll yeah, borther. LS1 with a supercharger and meth injection, all under a hood with a scoop crudely cut away to make room. This is freedom, my friends, let it ring.
This late model Pontiac GTO is mostly purple, though it has a gray rear bumper and the aftermarket hood scoop appears to be black. That scoop is functional, too — not only does it appear to make room for the supercharger, but it seems to be acting as the intake as well. Maybe there are some extra ram-air horses at play that we'd never learn about from the hub dyno that the seller used to verify the apparent 430 wheel horsepower. Also, if the purple exterior isn't enough for you, the interior is purple as well. We're just ignoring the big spot of corrected paint on the passenger side as "character" or "patina."
1992 Toyota HiAce $12,500
I want to know everything about this HiAce. What's that roof thing all about? It looks like it's meant for camping, a place to put solar panels and surfboards, but the interior is entirely stripped bare — if this ever was a camper, it certainly isn't any more. Yet the solar panels are still installed, with no mention of their age or whether they're still wired in to anything. Is this van worth it on solar alone?
Unfortunately, our corporate overlords at Static Media seem uninterested in paying for me to learn Japanese before conducting a rigorous, on the ground investigation of every minute of this van's life. Instead, I leave that task to you, as the presumed next buyer. Track this van's VIN, figure out where it came from and how it got here, and tell me every step it's taken. I want to know every night that someone slept under this unevenly solar-coated roof.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Limo - $69,000
Hey Andy! This one's for you and your Land Rover desire. It's even supercharged!
2001 KTM 640Custom Scrambler - $4,500
It's rare to find a modern bike that's been truly convincingly built to look old. Modern Bonnevilles fit the bill pretty well, with Triumph's R&D budget behind them, but custom builds often end up just looking a little off. It's just engineering — modern frames, ergonomics, air intakes, and geometry don't look like the Honda CB750.
It's convenient for the builder of this KTM, then, that they didn't really go for "convincingly old" anywhere in the process. KTM wasn't making UJMs in the '70s, and the tiny tires and long swingarm here aren't appropriate for any period but the one in which this bike was built. It's a vintage-inspired supermoto, not a backdated build, and it looks so much better for it — the design doesn't have to hide the modern exhaust, the modern controls, the modern wheels. They don't break the illusion, because this bike isn't interested in building an illusion in the first place.
1998 Honda Civic - $13,500
This Civic has a K-swap, Type R suspension components, an S2000 dash, a KPro ECU, a Skunk2 intake, aftermarket mounts, axles, injectors, and a tune. The seller claims the transmission is "stock RSX Type S," despite the K-series it's bolted to not being from an RSX at all. Normally, a build of this depth would be extensively documented and lead to a Marketplace listing full of receipts and detailed photos, but not this one. Have K-swapped EKs become so banal?
This ad has a list of parts, which the seller says is incomplete. There are three photos, none of which show the interior or the engine. There's bafflingly little information in here, yet someone cared enough about this car to actually build it up the way it sits. Has this become the Honda version of selling a "Stage 2 WRX" with only the briefest mention of which brand of up and down pipes are equipped?
1989 Citroen 2CV - $10,000
Deux Chaveux! This may be sacrelige, but I have to admit that I'm not as interested in the Citroen 2CV as some others in the automotive world are. It comes from an era of motoring that's not my favorite, and it's not my favorite of that era either — I like it, don't get me wrong, but I don't stay awake at night plotting and scheming how to get my hands on one.
This particular car, though, grabs me more than most. I think it's the paint — it's still dual-tone, the way a 2CV should be, but the application of black and yellow here is a different arrangement than I'm used to on this chassis. I'm also a sucker for yellow in general, so this Citroen gets points there, and a bonus for going so far as to match the wheels. Compare it to the Camry behind, and even a 2CV hater would have to love this.
2022 Ural Gear Up - $14,499
I like the Ural Gear Up. I said as much when I rode one back in 2023. I honestly may well have one in my apartment's parking area if you could get them without the sidecar, but Ural won't sell me one equipped like that. I asked. The company's not interested.
Maybe you, though, are more interested in sidecars than me. Maybe you love the way a third wheel forces you to contort your body, or maybe you're interested in giving your passenger a backrest rather than having them wrap themselves around you to stay mounted on the bike. Maybe you like the weird little seatback trunk. I can't claim to understand who the Gear Up is for in the 2020s, long after the fall of the Red Army for which it was built, but I'm glad these weird little machines are still around. I hope they stay that way.
2025 Hyundai Elantra N TCR EVO Race Car - $99,000
A friend of mine has their 981 Boxster in the shop for a transmission issue, so I've of course been sending them replacement vehicles as suggestions to buy when their CarMax warranty ends. They said they weren't interested in swapping their daily driver, the car that carries their wife and dog around, for a single-seat race-prepped TCR Hyundai. Their loss! Now it goes out to you.
The weirdest part about this car is the VIN written on the roll cage, which makes me wonder if it could be registered. Probably not in a state with thorough inspections — it doesn't exactly have airbags — but if you're in a lax state I think you should give it a shot. I want so desperately to see this Elantra N, in full livery, sitting in traffic with a license plate on the rear. Please make this happen for me, and send me photos.