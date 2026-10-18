5 Exotics That Use Parts From Cheap Normie Cars (And Even Buses)
Parts sharing between cars is common, and automakers do that to save money on development costs of various components. For example, within the Volkswagen Group, you'll find that the Lamborghini Urus, the Porsche Cayenne, the Bentley Bentayga, and the Audi RSQ8 all share different versions of the same 4-liter twin-turbo V8.
In this case, it is the engine — in other cases, it can be the transmission or the platform itself. Spreading a single component across several models lets a company recoup its engineering budget over far more units, so the practice makes financial sense, even for brands sitting at very different price points.
With exotic cars, parts sharing also exists. These cars are expensive to develop, and automakers often don't make many of them. One of the ways automakers can save money on these expensive machines is by sharing parts with cheaper cars or even buses.
Sometimes, those donors are ordinary economy models most buyers would never associate with a six-figure supercar, and in a few cases, the borrowed hardware comes from something even more humble, like a bus. Here are five exotics, including the McLaren F1, Lamborghini Diablo, and Pagani Zonda, that quietly lean on parts from cheap, everyday machinery.
McLaren F1
Built and designed by legendary F1 designer Gordon Murray, the McLaren F1 was introduced back in 1992, and when it came out, it totally rewrote what it means to go fast. With a top speed of 240 mph, the F1 stayed the fastest production car in the world until it was dethroned in 2005, first by the Koenigsegg CCR and then the Bugatti Veyron.
The incredible engine that powered the McLaren F1 is a 6.1-liter naturally aspirated V12, the BMW S70/2, built by BMW Motorsport and good for 627 horsepower. The F1 is also characterized by its uncompromised focus on the driver, sitting in the middle of a three-seat configuration. The driving experience the F1 offers is worth 10s of millions of dollars — more specifically, a McLaren F1 GTR sold for $34.66 million at 2026's Monterey Car Week. It is that good.
Be that as it may, there are things about the F1 that don't necessarily scream 10s of millions of dollars. For starters, the McLaren F1 taillights come from a Bova coach. The reason has to do with TVR, which used the same taillights on its cars. McLaren assumed that meant TVR had homologated the lamps for road use and chose them on that basis. But TVR had done no such thing — they had just used them.
This was not the end of it. The McLaren F1 also uses the side mirrors of a VW Corrado, and a lot of switchgear was borrowed from other cars as well. Making these in house was not something the F1 budget could do, and in reality, it does not take away from the F1, not even one bit.
Lamborghini Diablo
Sharing the taillights with a coach bus is not something you'd expect from an exotic car, but in many ways, a taillight is not as important as a headlight. After all, the headlight is what is used to provide visibility and is the focal point of the car's front-end design. Because of that, you'd think that a brand as focused on design and identity as Lamborghini would use its own headlights for its flagship V12 cars, but no.
When the Lamborghini Diablo came out in 1990, it was the fastest car in the world, topping 200 mph and putting Lamborghini into the elite of the exotic car world, before being overtaken by the Jaguar XJ220 and eventually the McLaren F1. In 1999, it got rid of its pop-up headlights and instead used clear lenses in the front.
Nothing was particularly special about these headlights except for a cool carbon fiber strip that ran across the top. One would think that was a design decision to make the car look more aggressive, but in all actuality, it was to hide the Nissan logo that sat underneath it. So now, if your $600,000 6.0 Lamborghini Diablo headlights go bust, you can find them on a $12,000 Nissan 300ZX.
YouTuber Rob Dahm, who also owned a Diablo, actually put this to the test and compared the Nissan headlight with the Lamborghini fender, and guess what — it fit perfectly. These aren't the only things the Diablo shared with lesser cars. In fact, the turn stalks were also used by Alfa Romeo 164 and Spider models, both cars that cost a fraction of what the Diablo is worth today.
Pagani Zonda
Pagani is a car brand that does things differently than even Lamborghini does. For example, the Pagani Utopia Roadster is one of the few convertibles left you can buy with a manual transmission, and you can have it with a non-hybridized V12. None of that is available with a Lamborghini. Plus, Lambo is part of the Volkswagen Group, meaning it shares its parts with many other VW products — the Urus being a prime example.
Pagani does not belong to a large manufacturer family, and it does its components much differently. When looking at a modern-day Pagani interior, one can't seem to not notice just how artsy everything is. The inside is filled with milled aluminum and steel parts, carbon, and exclusive leather — it looks like art as much as it does a car.
However, even Pagani, a brand that sells multi-million-dollar cars, is guilty of borrowing certain parts off of vehicles that cost multiple times less. The 1999 Pagani Zonda's AC controls were lifted straight from a cheap Rover 45, so much so that Pagani didn't even bother disguising it.
When Top Gear took the wheel of the 2015 Zonda LM, the switchgear of the ASR traction control failed, and upon further inspection, reviewers realized it was a standard Mercedes-Benz parts bin component. The modern-era Pagani instrument cluster is a thing of beauty, but the one you see in the Pagani Zonda was actually just a dressed-up version of the one you'd find in a cheap Lancia Ypsilon city car.
Jaguar XJ220
Throughout this article, we noted how the McLaren F1, the Lamborghini Diablo, and the Jaguar XJ220 all were the world's quickest cars at some point. Although we could go to great lengths about rivalries such as these, one more thing all three share is that they use parts typically found on cheaper cars. Where the Zonda shared its AC controls with the Rover 45, the XJ220 shared its rear lights with the Rover 200/214/216.
The wing mirrors were borrowed from the Citroen CX. This also extended to many of the parts you touch and interact with in the car. For instance, the switchgear and the turn stalks were lifted straight from a Ford. During its development, probably one of the most controversial aspects of the XJ220 was its engine.
Jaguar teased it with a V12 but switched to a twin-turbo V6, which, at a time when the Diablo, the McLaren F1, and pretty much every other high-end supercar used a V12, was not received all that well. In fairness, there was logic to it: The V6 weighed less, took up less space, and still put down power on par with the V12 it replaced.
The V6 that eventually ended up in the Jaguar was actually a failed MG Metro 6R4 rally car engine. Even the XJ220 key is rumored to be lifted straight from a Ford. Regardless of what the label is, the XJ220 is worth more than the sum of its parts, as is the case with all other cars here.
Vector W8
In many aspects, the W8 was truly an amalgam of parts. We'll start with the engine, which Car and Driver described as a "race-prepped small-block Chevy, assembled by a subcontractor using top-grade aftermarket components." The transmission was an Oldsmobile Toronado unit that had been reworked to function with the Vector's RWD platform.
When Doug DeMuro reviewed the Vector W8, he went on and on about all the different parts the Vector borrows from GM, even saying that the key is "just a regular 1980s General Motors key" that you could replace at Home Depot for about $3. Moreover, the front suspension bits were Grand National NASCAR pieces. Some of the coolest bits of the Vector W8's interior are those illuminated square switches, black eyeball-looking vents, and push-to-reset circuit breakers.
They always looked aviation-inspired, and as it so happens, they were actual aircraft parts. Not long ago, we called the Vector W8 America's only true independent 20th century supercar, and given just how many parts it shared with other American products, the statement remains — although the independent part may be a bit of a creative stretch. However, it only got shakier from there.
By 1994, that same parent company, Megatech, had taken over both Vector and Lamborghini. The very next car to wear the Vector name, the M12, was built on the Lamborghini Diablo chassis – the very same parts-bin raider from earlier in this list. So, the M12 was a fiberglass melting pot: an Italian V12 riding on a chassis that had already raided Nissan and Alfa before Vector ever got to it.