5 Exotics That Use Parts From Cheap Normie Cars (And Even Buses)

Parts sharing between cars is common, and automakers do that to save money on development costs of various components. For example, within the Volkswagen Group, you'll find that the Lamborghini Urus, the Porsche Cayenne, the Bentley Bentayga, and the Audi RSQ8 all share different versions of the same 4-liter twin-turbo V8.

In this case, it is the engine — in other cases, it can be the transmission or the platform itself. Spreading a single component across several models lets a company recoup its engineering budget over far more units, so the practice makes financial sense, even for brands sitting at very different price points.

With exotic cars, parts sharing also exists. These cars are expensive to develop, and automakers often don't make many of them. One of the ways automakers can save money on these expensive machines is by sharing parts with cheaper cars or even buses.

Sometimes, those donors are ordinary economy models most buyers would never associate with a six-figure supercar, and in a few cases, the borrowed hardware comes from something even more humble, like a bus. Here are five exotics, including the McLaren F1, Lamborghini Diablo, and Pagani Zonda, that quietly lean on parts from cheap, everyday machinery.