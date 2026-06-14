The Vector W8 Was America's Only True Independent 20th-Century Supercar

As early as the 1970s, Jerry Wiegert aspired to build the best, fastest, and most technologically advanced car on the planet, regardless of cost or time. He would spend the next two decades obsessively pursuing his aspirations, and the resulting Vector W8 would birth a Hollywood-esque story of an American supercar that was equal parts engineering achievement and cautionary tale.

Wiegert sketched the first ideas and even modeled a 1:5 scale model in 1971 for his supercar concept. With the help of Lee Brown, an autobody specialist in Hollywood, a rolling prototype would be built on a Porsche chassis. By the late 1970s, this prototype had been named the W2. This concept evolved through the 1980s before finally reaching production in 1990 as the Vector W8 — nearly 19 years after Jerry put pencil to paper.

Wiegert's fascination with aerospace technology wasn't just reflected in the company's name — the W8 was also outfitted with aircraft-certified suspension components, wiring, standard-fit fire extinguishers, and a body constructed from carbon fiber and Kevlar. At the core of the W8 sat a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V8 featuring forged aluminum pistons, a forged crankshaft, and stainless steel connecting rods that culminated in a claimed output of 625 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque. Vector declared it could reach 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and top out at 218 mph.

The arrival of the W8 was monumental, though critics may not have seen it as such at the time. America's only domestically built supercar and its creator would quickly make a name for themselves for a handful of fascinating reasons.