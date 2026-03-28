Why Did Jaguar Switch From A V12 To A Twin-Turbo V6 In The XJ220?

With each decade of the 20th century, supercars kept on getting better and better. Mercedes-Benz's 300SL sparked the segment in the '50s, Lamborghini's Miura and Countach took the '60s and '70s by storm, then greats such as the Ferraria F40 and Porsche 959 battled it out throughout the late '80s and early '90s. At this point, Jaguar had built a formidable reputation as a storied race, luxury, and sports car manufacturer, and it decided to join the party with a flagship supercar dubbed the XJ220.

The promised recipe was an enticing one. A powerful V12 engine, all-wheel drive — much like the technological masterpiece that was the Porsche 959 – and a world-beating top speed of 220 mph. If it had managed to deliver upon these promises, it would undoubtedly share the limelight with icons such as the Ferrari F40 and McLaren F1. But the delivered units fell somewhat short. Instead, the XJ220 was sold with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 in the V12's place. It drove the rear wheels only, and the top speed sat at 217 mph. It was still fast enough to claim the title of the world's fastest production car, sure, but it wasn't fast enough to deliver upon its promised speed.

As such, many orders were cancelled, and the XJ220 was immediately considered as something of a failure. No wonder Jaguar has never revisited the supercar scene since, although the brand did get close once with the C-X75. The V12's demise was due to a number of factors, and as is the case with many downsized power plants these days, emissions were largely to blame. Weight, size, and financial implications also had their say, but the reasons behind the changes didn't change how the XJ220 was a severe disappointment to many.