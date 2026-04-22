Smart Pushes Out #2 Concept Previewing Next-Gen Fortwo

As far as concept cars go, the #2's design isn't especially revolutionary, but the devil is in the details. As you get closer to the concept you notice some neat touches like the patterned front "grille" section with straps and gold buckle-like design details that remind me of a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Kai Sieber, Head of Design at Smart said, "the Concept #2 translates our bold personality into a new era where 'Function becomes Fashion.' It is not only about clever practicality but serves as a true extension of personal identity." The production model of the #2 will debut at the Paris Motor Show later this year, and you can expect it to look very similar to this concept. Smart says it will come to Europe, China, and other select markets, but given the state of our country right now, it's almost certainly not coming to U.S. shores.

Now co-owned by Mercedes-Benz and Chinese automotive giant Geely, Smart is basically copying Mini's homework as a brand that initially only sold tiny city cars, but has since started selling trendy premium crossovers. Smart's current lineup is comprised of the #1 electric subcompact crossover, the #3 electric fastback crossover, and the #5 crossover, which is sized like a Tesla Model Y and offered with either electric or plug-in powertrains. The company insists their names are pronounced like 'hashtag three' rather than number three.