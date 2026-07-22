Smart's #2 Is Looking Solid

From the few photos that Smart released, the #2 stays pretty true to the concept unveiled in April, with similarly shaped headlights and taillights that evoke the Smart logo, but the concept's luxury fashion-inspired patterned "grille" doesn't seem to have made the cut. Unfortunately there are only three photos, so we can't accurately discern many other features.

Smart says it's testing the #2 for wind and road noise, powertrain NVH, thermal NVH, squeaks and rattles, and sound quality optimization in preparation for the tough life of a city car, subjecting the prototypes to curb strikes and potholes. It's also evaluating tire compounds over different road surfaces to find the best balance between low rolling resistance for maximum range as well as noise reduction.

When the second-generation Smart ForTwo came to the U.S., critics bemoaned the choppy ride, tippy handling, gutless engine, and dimwitted automated transmission. The short-lived third-generation ForTwo was an improvement over its predecessor, but it still had some idiosyncrasies. Hopefully the #2 will continue the trend of improved refinement, but there are no plans to bring it to the U.S. at the moment.