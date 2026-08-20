Please Buy This Factory Pink Brabus Smart ForTwo Before I Have To

What's better than a Smart ForTwo? Well, obviously, a Brabus Smart ForTwo. But what could be better than a Brabus Smart ForTwo? Up until today, I would've said "nothing," but a listing on MB Market has proved that wrong: You could have a factory pink Brabus Smart ForTwo.

This MB Market auction, inexplicably bid to under $6,000 at time of publication, is for an exceedingly rare car: A pink-on-white Brabus smart car, presented as it was delivered from the factory. It's a result of the "tailor-made" program, which allowed Smart buyers to spec all sorts of out-there exterior and interior options on their cars.

This one was ordered in Beverly Hills — of course it was — but has now made its way out east to be the pinkest car in Wisconsin. Its exterior color even continues inside as an accent on the gauges, door trim, shift boot, and even the stalks.