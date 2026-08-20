Please Buy This Factory Pink Brabus Smart ForTwo Before I Have To
What's better than a Smart ForTwo? Well, obviously, a Brabus Smart ForTwo. But what could be better than a Brabus Smart ForTwo? Up until today, I would've said "nothing," but a listing on MB Market has proved that wrong: You could have a factory pink Brabus Smart ForTwo.
This MB Market auction, inexplicably bid to under $6,000 at time of publication, is for an exceedingly rare car: A pink-on-white Brabus smart car, presented as it was delivered from the factory. It's a result of the "tailor-made" program, which allowed Smart buyers to spec all sorts of out-there exterior and interior options on their cars.
This one was ordered in Beverly Hills — of course it was — but has now made its way out east to be the pinkest car in Wisconsin. Its exterior color even continues inside as an accent on the gauges, door trim, shift boot, and even the stalks.
Your honor, I love her
The Brabus kit here includes the cosmetic features — unique bumpers, badges, wheels, and fuel door — as well as actual functional suspension upgrades. It may not be the fastest Smart out there, with its one-liter three-cylinder mill sending a whopping 101 horsepower to its five-speed automated manual gearbox, but surely it'll be fun to drive as a momentum car. That's barely less power than an early Miata, and those weren't even pink.
This is maybe the Barbiest car to ever exist in real life — don't even try, Blazer EV — and there's a part of me that so desperately wants it as my daily driver. I have absolutely no need for it, and not even much use for it, but come on — it's just so perfect. Please, I'm begging you, buy this out from under me before I can clog up my building's parking lot with a car that really deserves a garage.