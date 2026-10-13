This Is How Much 2022 Kia Carnival Minivans Have Depreciated In 4 Years

If you want to maximize depreciation with a used minivan purchase, the Chrysler Pacifica may be a better target. CarEdge's market pricing says that a 2022 Pacifica that was priced at $50,831 when new is now worth $24,814 — a 51.2% depreciation rate in the last four years. KBB's numbers aren't radically different, either. The base Touring trim, which had an original MSRP of $38,690, depreciated by 50%, leaving a nationwide fair purchase price of $19,200 today. Like the Carnival, the Pacifica's marketplace pricing also doesn't quite match the estimates. Sites like CarGurus have the most affordable 2022 Pacifica Touring models listed in the $22,000 to $24,000 range, reflecting a 38% to 43.1% depreciation.

The 2022 Honda Odyssey follows a similar pattern to the Kia Carnival. CarEdge's average new price estimate of $43,744 for the Odyssey becomes $29,537 after four years of depreciation. That's a 32.5% loss. Meanwhile, KBB calculates that the base LX trim, with an original MSRP of $34,335, now has a fair purchase price of $22,300, which marks a 33.6% decline in value. The lower-end LX and EX editions are harder to find on dealer lots, so we'll look at the mid-grade EX-L. When new, that grade sold for $41,005. Used examples are on the market for an average of about $30,000. That works out to roughly 26.8% depreciation in the last four to five years.

Depreciation takes a strange turn with the 2022 Toyota Sienna, and not in a good way for buyers. Despite optimistic depreciation rates from CarEdge (24.7%) and KBB (8.5%), the marketplace for used 2022 Siennas is topsy-turvy. Let's look at the LE trim, which had an MSRP of $36,460. Examples with average mileage and in good condition are often listed near or above its past sticker price. In this case, we're talking about appreciation, not depreciation. At least the Sienna earns bragging rights as the best-performing minivan in IIHS safety testing.