5 New Family Minivans Ranked From Best To Worst IIHS Safety Ratings

While SUVs and crossovers dominate new car sales, they aren't the only spacious people movers available. Minivans are still out there, with almost 400,000 buyers opting for these boxes on wheels in 2025. However, unlike utilities, the minivan market has only a handful of players, making comparison shopping easier. And given the focus on family transportation, the segment's buyers often focus on safety. One set of standards comes from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). This non-profit group claims to fill testing gaps left by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) 5-Star Safety Ratings.

In recent testing, IIHS ranked the Toyota Sienna on top, followed by the Honda Odyssey, Chrysler Voyager, Chrysler Pacifica, and Kia Carnival. We'll walk you through the details and help make sense of the IIHS rankings, which skip the NHTSA star system in favor of plainly worded qualifiers (good, acceptable, marginal, and poor). These grades apply to eight different IIHS testing categories. The small overlap front test measures protection when 25% of the vehicle's width strikes a fixed barrier, while the moderate overlap test covers 40% and crashes into a deformable barrier. For side testing, IIHS sends an SUV-like sled into the vehicle's driver's side at 37 mph. The organization's headlight ratings assess illumination on straightaways and curves.

On the technology side, the vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention test assesses how the forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems respond to approaching vehicles. None of the five minivans covered here underwent that assessment, but most did receive a pedestrian crash prevention rating, which analyzes pedestrian detection capability in day and night settings. Core safety is measured by how well the seat belt reminders work and how easy child-seat installation is with LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children).