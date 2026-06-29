Ranking All 5 Current Production Minivans According To Which One Is Fastest

There have been some exceptions — from the V10-powered Renault Espace F1 to the various DIY models designed to conquer the quarter-mile — but minivans are not generally known for speed. Yet the rising tide of increasing horsepower over the years has reached the minivan fleet, too. For some context, the 1984 Plymouth Voyager that helped launch the modern minivan segment debuted with two engines: the standard 2.2-liter inline-4 made 101 horsepower and the optional 2.6-liter mill that raised the bar all the way to 104 hp. That upsized engine could propel the Voyager to 94 mph, with a 0-60 mph time of 14 seconds.

Today's fastest minivans can provide more than three times that horsepower and sprint to 60 mph in less than half that time. Top speed tells you how fast it can go, and the short story here is that all five of the minivans currently on sale in the U.S. and globally can reach a higher top speed than the Voyager. These include the new Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey, Kia Carnival, Toyota Sienna, and Volkswagen ID.Buzz.

A couple of disclaimers before we begin: Technically, Volkswagen doesn't sell the ID.Buzz in America for 2026, but there are still 2025s available, and Volkswagen has confirmed it will bring the electric minivan back this year as a 2027 model. For this comparison, we'll be ranking these new minivans by top speed, from slowest to fastest. And for the sake of consistency, all real-world performance figures were borrowed from Car and Driver testing.