Why Do You Still Love Your Car?

It's easy to love your car when you first get it. There's a sense of newness and buzzy excitement around a new car. Presumably you spent a lot of money on it, and you want to justify it to yourself and others how great an idea it was and worth every penny to boot. But after you've had your car for a few years and the new and special has worn off, what keeps you coming back to it? Do you still love your car in the same way you did when you bought it, or are you kind of ready to move on to something else? Do you still have (and love) your first car?

I think it depends on your personality and your connection with cars in the first place, right? I know plenty of people who serially move from cool car to cool car, trying to experience everything. Equally, there are lots of enthusiasts who buy the right car from the get go and hang on to it for decades. If you've had a car for a while, I want to hear about the car, why you still love it, and why it keeps you coming back for more.

Maybe you have a special memory with your car, or a great driving road, or a weekly ritual you share together that keeps the love alive. What is it about your car that keeps the keys in your hand and your feet dancing playfully on the pedals? There are a lot of different ways you could answer this question, and the stage is yours to profess your love. Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.