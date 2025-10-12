What Is The B-21, America's Next Stealth Bomber?

On December 2, 2022, the U.S. Air Force officially unveiled its new bomber: the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider. Painted in bone white, built in a flying wing design, the B-21 was touted as the world's first sixth-generation warplane. That means, in principle, it will be the most advanced plane in the world when it starts being deployed, though that's still a ways off.

The last time America introduced a new bomber into its fleet, the Cold War wasn't even over yet. That means its current strategic assets — the Rockwell B-1 Lancer supersonic bomber, the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, and the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress subsonic unstealthy bomber — are getting pretty old. The B-52, in particular, is the grizzled ancient of the bunch: the last one was made in 1962. Yes, these planes are still flying, and yes, they still carry nuclear weapons.

So if you think that the U.S. should probably get itself something else to carry nukes in, well, the Pentagon had the same thought way back in 2010, awarding the contract to Northrop Grumman in 2015. By late 2025, two prototypes were flying. But while it may be the latest and greatest in aviation technology, it does look like it had to make some tradeoffs along the way. What that means for its specific mission profile, and how the Air Force will think about its future bomber mix, is still in the air.