2026 Ford Mustang GT Manual Gets The Exact Same Gas Mileage That It Did Back In 2009

According to my doctors, therapists, and (most) former teachers, I'm a very normal boy with a normal brain that works normally and looks nothing like moldy, old Swiss cheese. Which is why, when I woke up this morning, my brain decided it was time to think about V8 fuel economy improvements over the years. And much like the morning I woke up thinking about Camry inflation, I found something fascinating. You see, a new Ford Mustang GT with a manual gets exactly the same gas mileage that it did all the way back in 2009.

This isn't one of those situations where I tell you 11 mpg and 13 mpg are basically the same, even though a mere 2 mpg pencils out to an 18% improvement, either. No, I mean quite literally, if you head over to fueleconomy.gov, you'll see a 2026 Ford Mustang GT with a manual transmission is officially rated at 15/23/18 mpg (city/highway/combined), while the 2009 Ford Mustang GT with a manual transmission was rated at 15/23/18 mpg. Not almost the same. Exactly the same. After 17 years.

Switching to a modern 10-speed automatic instead of a five-speed auto did help the two-pedal '26 Mustang GT, though. After 17 years of development, instead of the '09's 15/22/18 mpg, a new automatic Mustang GT gets a far superior 16/24/19 mpg. Looking at the last four generations of automatic Corvettes (since the newest Corvette is automatic only), you see the same thing. Combined fuel economy for base-model 2004, 2013, 2019, and 2026 Corvettes is 19, 18, 18, and 19 mpg, respectively. Over more than two decades, that's pretty consistent.

Without any additional context, some would argue this is just proof that American automakers are lazy cheapskates who can't be bothered to build better engines. And why would they, when so many dumb Americans continue to line up every year to buy their dumb American sports cars? Stupid Obama should have just let Ford die instead of giving it one of those Communist bailouts. The free market would have fixed this in no time!