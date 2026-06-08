How Consumer Reports, The IIHS, And Others Test Car Headlights

While plenty of cars have headlights that are nothing short of retina-searing, you might be surprised to find that, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), there are still new cars sold to the public with below-average headlight performance. Put simply, federal compliance, which is mandatory for all new cars sold, does not automatically translate to superior headlights. Independent testers like Consumer Reports (CR) and IIHS have their own way of testing headlights, which are often more comprehensive and place greater emphasis on real-world illumination and glare rather than simply looking at whether a lighting system meets the FMVSS requirements set by the NHTSA.

While CR utilizes both an indoor and outdoor approach, IIHS focuses on the latter. Within CR's dedicated windowless indoor facility is where the lights are aligned and tested for the presence of stray beams, which, depending on how much there is, can affect bad weather visibility. The test then proceeds outdoors, where testers first turn on the low beams and then switch to high beams to check whether they can spot the many obstacles (painted in black) dotted around the test track. Performed on a dark, moonless night, the testers jot down their observations of both the low and high beams, taking into account their reach, intensity, and how wide and even the beam patterns are.