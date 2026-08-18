Gas and diesel are a lot more expensive than they were before Trump started his losing war with Iran, but prices have still stayed lower than you'd expect, given how much oil usually flows through the Strait of Hormuz. As the bots and bootlickers love to point out, gas briefly hit a much higher peak back in 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine, and prices have largely stayed low because countries have been digging into their strategic oil reserves. Reserves only last so long, though, and the U.S. is running low. So low that CNBC reports we risk damaging the salt caverns where we store our oil reserves.

There's a good chance that you've already seen reports that our Strategic Petroleum Reserve is getting low. Once the current drawdown is finished, the SPR will sit at about 243 million barrels — the first time the U.S. SPR has fallen below 300 million barrels since 1983. Considering the SPR has only existed since 1975 and took time to fill, that's not great. Not just because we have a limited amount of oil left but because we risk damaging the 60 Louisiana and Texas caverns that store the oil if we keep dipping into our remaining supply. Fixing a damaged warehouse is one thing, but an underground salt cave full of oil is a little different.

Releasing oil from the reserve requires pumping water into the caves, pushing the oil high enough to be pumped out. It's theoretically possible to release all but 70 million barrels, but that's the minimum level required to keep the pipes submerged in oil. So even though it may sound like a lot, at 70 million barrels, the SPR would effectively be empty. Siddharth Misra, a Texas A&M petroleum engineering professor, told CNBC, "the practical operational floor for the crude inventory is between 250 million and 300 million barrels." Once the SPR gets lower than that level, "cavern integrity and overall operational capability are at an elevated risk."