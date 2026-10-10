7 Used Midsize Pickup Trucks You Can Get For Under $30K

Buying a new pickup truck comes with a whole heap of benefits, such as peace of mind from knowing it hasn't been mechanically neglected, every component is brand-new, and it's backed by a comprehensive factory warranty. However, with the average price of a new vehicle sitting right around $50,000, it's understandable that this option isn't available to everyone.

So we've slashed that budget almost by half, and instead focused on used pickup trucks that can be netted for below $30,000, specifically in the midsize segment. The list consists of all the most popular midsize nameplates still on sale, including the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon from GM, and Jeep's off-road-ready Gladiator.

The great thing about midsize trucks at this price is that they don't have hundreds of thousands of miles on the clock, so they still have plenty of life left to live. Furthermore, as they're relatively new — everything here is less than five years old — they still sport most expected modern amenities, so there's no reason they should feel like a cost-saving compromise. With that in mind, here's our pick of seven used midsize trucks available for $30,000 and under, ordered alphabetically.