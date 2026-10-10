7 Used Midsize Pickup Trucks You Can Get For Under $30K
Buying a new pickup truck comes with a whole heap of benefits, such as peace of mind from knowing it hasn't been mechanically neglected, every component is brand-new, and it's backed by a comprehensive factory warranty. However, with the average price of a new vehicle sitting right around $50,000, it's understandable that this option isn't available to everyone.
So we've slashed that budget almost by half, and instead focused on used pickup trucks that can be netted for below $30,000, specifically in the midsize segment. The list consists of all the most popular midsize nameplates still on sale, including the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon from GM, and Jeep's off-road-ready Gladiator.
The great thing about midsize trucks at this price is that they don't have hundreds of thousands of miles on the clock, so they still have plenty of life left to live. Furthermore, as they're relatively new — everything here is less than five years old — they still sport most expected modern amenities, so there's no reason they should feel like a cost-saving compromise. With that in mind, here's our pick of seven used midsize trucks available for $30,000 and under, ordered alphabetically.
Chevrolet Colorado
Midsize trucks like the Colorado aren't all that expensive in the first place. A brand-new base model will set buyers back $34,095 including destination fees, which isn't too far over this article's $30,000 budget. However, that $34,495 only secures buyers an entry-level truck, which is pretty basic, sporting steel wheels and not much in the way of creature comforts.
Picking up a used model, such as a 2023, lets buyers get a bit more bang for their buck. Kelley Blue Book suggests prices for 2023 Colorados kick off from $23,800, which represents a significant saving over a new model. Looking at ads for 2023 model-years on AutoTempest, there are plenty of WT and LT examples within budget that have modest mileage, in addition to a couple of Trail Boss models that include off-roading goodies like all-terrain tires and a 2-inch factory lift.
It's likely that the LT is the sweet spot for most. It boasts all the same capabilities as the utility-geared WT base model, but also offer welcome additions such as alloy wheels, brighter interior trim, and a more comfortable padded steering wheel. Power is derived from a 237-horsepower turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-4, although it's worth noting that a 310-hp variant of the same engine was available, too. Perhaps something worth keeping an eye out for, especially for those with a heavier right foot.
Ford Ranger
If there's one thing the Blue Oval brand knows how to do, it's build a decent pickup truck. In recent years, the Maverick has been cleaning up in the compact segment, while the F-Series has been unbeatable in the full-size game for decades. The Ranger, however — while certainly popular — never captivated buyers quite so much as its smaller and bigger siblings.
That doesn't mean it should be overlooked, as a used Ranger actually brings heaps of value. The nameplate left the U.S. market between the 2012 and 2018 model years, returning in its fourth generation for 2019. That fourth generation ran until the 2023 model year, and it's that year we're highlighting as the best for a sub-$30,000 midsize pick.
Later years of any generation of vehicle are typically a safer buy, as by this point, weaknesses in the design will have been highlighted and addressed. An 87/100 score for quality and reliability, courtesy of JD Power, corroborates this theory, as does a dearth of complaints registered with the NHTSA, although there are four recalls to keep an eye out for.
The Ranger's 270-horse turbo-4 provides more than enough grunt, and its 7,500-pound towing capacity is impressive for the segment, as is its 1,860-pound payload capacity. AutoTempest reveals that a $30,000 budget is more than enough to acquire the '23 Ranger in a wide range of trims, all with modest mileage.
GMC Canyon
The GMC Canyon is the sister to Chevrolet's Colorado, so naturally, the two have a lot in common. Much like the Chevy, GMC's Canyon was all-new for the 2023 model year, so that's a logical starting place for those looking for an as-new-as-possible midsize with a $30,000 budget.
While similar, there are some key differences that might lead some buyers the way of the Canyon. For instance, GMC equipped all Canyons with the 310-hp turbo-4 instead of sticking the lesser 237-hp unit in entry-level trims. The Canyon is also a little flashier in its styling, thanks to at least a 2-inch lift as standard, a wide grille that's either finished in chrome or black depending upon the trim, and the bright red GMC badge sitting front and center.
For those who need their truck to work for a living, the Canyon impresses with a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds, and it's reasonably efficient, too. Four-wheel-drive models return 21 mpg on the highway as per the EPA, while rear-driven Canyons provide 23. A quick look online reveals that 2023 model-year examples are available within budget, predominantly in AT4 or Elevation grades, and with mileages anywhere between 30,000 and 80,000 on average. The Elevation is the base grade, while the AT4 is a little more adventure-oriented, thanks to standard four-wheel drive.
Honda Ridgeline
Unlike other automakers on this list, Honda only has one pickup truck in its lineup, the Ridgeline. Honda didn't follow the status quo with its truck release: While every other model featured here boasts body-on-frame construction, the Ridgeline is a unibody truck, and with that comes some unique benefits.
Chiefly, trucks with unibody construction drive more like cars than trucks, and that equates to lower noise levels, and a smooth ride. Sure, it might not be as articulate off-road, and body-on-frame trucks generally have higher towing capabilities, but not everybody needs such capabilities. For those that like the sound of a car-like truck, and are content with lesser maximum towing and payload capacities, a second-gen Ridgeline might just be the perfect under-$30,000 option.
There are only two generations of Ridgeline, with the second and current arriving for the 2017 model year. For 2021, Honda updated the model thoroughly, with more rugged styling, standard all-wheel drive, and interior tweaks such as a refreshed infotainment system. So it's from this point forward that shoppers should concentrate on.
Truth be told, $30,000 is more than enough for a 2021-onward Ridgeline. Buyers can easily get away with spending around $20,000 for an earlier model with upward of 100,000 miles on the clock, while the full budget allows for a lesser-traveled Sport or Black Edition from 2023 or later. The overlanding-ready Ridgeline Trailsport is beginning to creep into the $30,000 bracket, too, so more adventurous types also could find their needs met by the unibody Honda.
Jeep Gladiator
The Gladiator nameplate first appeared way back in the 1960s, effectively the same as Wagoneers, just with a bed at the back. The nameplate disappeared for three decades, but fast-forward to 2020, and Jeep was ready to revive it, this time, as a Wrangler-based truck.
Jeep's midsize effort manages to stand out from the crowd by offering serious off-road ability and removable body panels. The Gladiator boasts some impressive off-roading hardware, including Dana 44 axles, front- and rear-axle electric lockers, a limited-slip differential, plus electronic sway-bar disconnect and 33-inch all-terrain tires. It can wade through 30 inches of water, tow 7,650 pounds, and carry up to 1,600 pounds of payload.
In other words, this is a properly capable pickup truck. Together, it and the Ridgeline show just how much scope for differentiation there is in the midsize truck segment, with one a unibody model favoring on-road comfort and reduced noise levels while the other is trail-ready from the factory, packs noisy 33-inch off-road tires, and allows owners to leave body panels at home.
The Gladiator is far from the cheapest Jeep, but given its unique approach and impressive list of standard off-roading equipment, it's a premium many can justify. When new, a 2020 one would have set buyers back a minimum of $35,040, but Jeep's Gladiator has depreciated over the years. Buyers can now step into an early-model-year Gladiator for comfortably below $30,000.
Nissan Frontier
The Frontier has always been a little easy to overlook in the midsize market, with American models overshadowing it in sales. Well, the tide may well be changing, as Nissan's Frontier is enjoying a much-needed uptick in sales this year. Recent sales figures show the Frontier up 44% year-on-year, with revived interest leading it to Nissan proclaiming it the fastest-growing pickup truck in the U.S.
The current generation arrived as a 2022 model year, and fortunately, the Frontier has depreciated somewhat over the last four years, so buyers today who don't mind picking one up with a few miles on the clock can take advantage of these savings. KBB tells us that first-year current-gen models have a fair purchase price that sits anywhere between $20,500 and $29,700, which is perfect for our theoretical $30,000 budget.
Live listings on AutoTempest reflect these findings, with high-mileage examples (100,000 miles-plus) trading from around $17,000 and up, while $30,000 buys high-specification, low-mileage examples. For anyone who wants an old-school body-on-frame truck that boasts a 310-horse naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6, and that packs a reasonable 6,720-pound towing capacity with desirable tech inside, the Frontier could be a tricky truck to beat.
Toyota Tacoma
Last but not least is the Toyota Tacoma, a staple of the midsize segment that has been doing the rounds since the mid 1990s, and is currently in its fourth generation. However, those with a budget of $30,000 would do well to ignore the fourth generation Tacoma, and instead look back on examples from the latter half of the third generation.
These were last made for the 2023 model year, and while '23 examples are available within budget, stepping back just one year provides more choice. JD Power gave the 2022 model year a reassuring score of 86/100 for matters relating to quality and reliability, in addition to a seriously impressive 88/100 for resale value. While that means buyers will have to fork out more to net a used example, it also means they should be able to command a decent price when moving it on themselves, further down the line.
KBB suggests that single-cab models carry a fair purchase price kicking off from $23,300, while double-cab Tacomas should command at least $7,000 more. Looking at live examples for sale on Auto Tempest, though, $30,000 seems to be an ample budget. A wide range of both single- and double-cab models are available, including some TRD Sports, and plenty of SR5 trims. At the more expensive end are examples with around 50,000 miles or less, while the cheaper end — $21,000 seems to be the kick-off point — brings very basic SR models predominantly, with 70,000-plus miles.