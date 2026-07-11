Here's How Much The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Has Depreciated In 5 Years
The Jeep Gladiator returned for the 2020 model year, reviving a truck nameplate Jeep hadn't used in decades and finally giving the Wrangler platform a proper pickup bed. It kept the removable doors, fold-down windshield, and soft or hard-top options that make the Wrangler a favorite among off-roaders, then added a 7,650-pound tow rating and an open bed on top of that formula.
That combination made the Gladiator one of Jeep's most-hyped launches in years, and it quickly built a following among buyers. That hype didn't always translate to showroom traffic, though — sales cooled off within a few years of launch, and by 2023, the Jeep Gladiator wasn't selling well enough to avoid steep dealer discounts, which made it a genuinely good deal at the time. Five years later, the depreciation numbers are mixed, but not bad, relatively speaking.
According to Kelley Blue Book, used 2021 Gladiators today range from about $25,000 for a California Edition to $32,800 for a Rubicon, with the range-topping High Altitude trim down to roughly $28,800 from its original $53,015 sticker — a drop of nearly 46%. Average new pricing for the Gladiator sits at $50,720, and when CarEdge assumed a selling price of $46,890, they put the five-year loss at $17,312 (37%), taking the truck down to roughly $29,578.
Separately, iSeeCars — also measuring a full five-year window — has the Gladiator holding onto 67.7% of its value at that mark, meaning a 32.3% loss, which is only slightly better than the pickup segment's 32.9% average. Between CarEdge and iSeeCars, the two outlets actually measuring five years land within 4.7 points of each other, putting real-world five-year depreciation at roughly 34.65%. As seen in KBB's case, higher-spec, better-equipped trims have fallen further. So does that make a used 2021 Gladiator a smart buy in 2026?
Measuring the the 2021 Jeep Gladiator's depreciation
KBB, CarEdge, and iSeeCars all measure depreciation differently. KBB's own pricing breakdown shows the spread by trim rather than one blanket figure: a base California Edition sells for around $25,000 today, while a Rubicon is cited as commanding $32,800. Off-road-focused trims tend to hold a higher dollar value used, though that gap partially reflects a higher starting price to begin with, not necessarily better value retention.
CarEdge, on the other hand, builds its number from a broad mix of data sources folded into one composite estimate for a typically-equipped Gladiator: a loss of $17,312 against a $46,890 starting price, or roughly 37%. iSeeCars takes yet another angle, pulling from over 15 million vehicle sales records and simply tracking the gap between what a model sold for new and what it sells for used once it hits five years old.
Real-world listings echo that the Gladiator isn't cratering like plenty of other trucks. A scan of CarGurus shows 4,836 2021 Gladiators listed nationwide, with an average asking price of $31,912 — close to what KBB and CarEdge project.
Jeep special editions complicate the picture further. Take the Gladiator's 85th Anniversary trim that costs around $48,295, including destination. A limited-run trim like that doesn't map cleanly onto KBB's Sport S, Willys, or Rubicon buckets, so its actual resale behavior likely won't track those figures either.
How the Gladiator stacks up against its rivals
The Gladiator shares its bones with the Wrangler, so it's worth checking whether that family resemblance carries over to resale. And the answer to that question is, well, not fully. CarEdge has the Wrangler starting around $48,226 new and holding onto $34,110 of that after five years — a 29% hit, smaller than the Gladiator's roughly 37%.
Our own breakdown of a 2020 Wrangler's five-year numbers points in the same direction, with CarEdge and KBB both landing the SUV's depreciation somewhere in the high-20s to low-30s percent range. So within Jeep's own lineup, the open-top SUV appears to hold onto its value a bit better than the bed-equipped truck built from the same platform.
Compared to rivals outside the Jeep family, the picture flips. A $46,897 Ford Ranger, per CarEdge, is worth about $33,592 five years out — just a 28% drop. The Toyota Tacoma does better still: starting at $44,395, it retains $34,806, a 22% loss. Both beat the Gladiator's roughly 37%. iSeeCars' figures echo that gap, putting the Tacoma's five-year loss at just 19.9%, compared to 32.3% for the Gladiator.
So while the Gladiator (barely) beats the broader midsize pickup segment's average, it trails its two closest rivals by a meaningful margin once compared model-to-model. Understandably, this does not have to influence the price you are going to pay, but it does show undeniable price trends on a larger market scale.