Here's How Much The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Jeep Gladiator returned for the 2020 model year, reviving a truck nameplate Jeep hadn't used in decades and finally giving the Wrangler platform a proper pickup bed. It kept the removable doors, fold-down windshield, and soft or hard-top options that make the Wrangler a favorite among off-roaders, then added a 7,650-pound tow rating and an open bed on top of that formula.

That combination made the Gladiator one of Jeep's most-hyped launches in years, and it quickly built a following among buyers. That hype didn't always translate to showroom traffic, though — sales cooled off within a few years of launch, and by 2023, the Jeep Gladiator wasn't selling well enough to avoid steep dealer discounts, which made it a genuinely good deal at the time. Five years later, the depreciation numbers are mixed, but not bad, relatively speaking.

According to Kelley Blue Book, used 2021 Gladiators today range from about $25,000 for a California Edition to $32,800 for a Rubicon, with the range-topping High Altitude trim down to roughly $28,800 from its original $53,015 sticker — a drop of nearly 46%. Average new pricing for the Gladiator sits at $50,720, and when CarEdge assumed a selling price of $46,890, they put the five-year loss at $17,312 (37%), taking the truck down to roughly $29,578.

Separately, iSeeCars — also measuring a full five-year window — has the Gladiator holding onto 67.7% of its value at that mark, meaning a 32.3% loss, which is only slightly better than the pickup segment's 32.9% average. Between CarEdge and iSeeCars, the two outlets actually measuring five years land within 4.7 points of each other, putting real-world five-year depreciation at roughly 34.65%. As seen in KBB's case, higher-spec, better-equipped trims have fallen further. So does that make a used 2021 Gladiator a smart buy in 2026?