Here's How Much A 2022 Nissan Frontier Has Depreciated In 4 Years

When the Nissan Frontier was redesigned for the 2022 model year, we thought it could finally be a worthy competitor to the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger. After all, it hadn't been seriously upgraded before then since the second-gen model in 2005. Of course, there are a lot of ways to gauge the Frontier's competitiveness. Looking at sales, well, the Frontier still trailed the Tacoma this year by about 100,000 units through July 2026. But Nissan's compact truck handily surpassed its Blue Oval rival over the same period with 43,101 sales compared to the Ranger's 34,069.

It's a similar story when it comes to depreciation, too, and that includes the fact that we have multiple ways to measure. For example, Kelley Blue Book starts with an original MSRP of $29,985 for a 2022 Nissan Frontier King Cab S rear-wheel-drive model. In this setup, the Frontier has depreciated about 30.2% to an average Fair Purchase Price of $20,900. At the other end of the pricing spectrum, the Frontier King Cab SV, also in RWD, opened at $32,685, but with a Fair Purchase Price of $21,600, this model has depreciated by a bit under 34%.

Meanwhile, the team at CarEdge reports that, from an original average purchase price of $36,099, the cost of a Frontier has fallen to $26,058. That's a depreciation rate of about 28%.