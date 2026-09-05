Here's How Much A 2022 Nissan Frontier Has Depreciated In 4 Years
When the Nissan Frontier was redesigned for the 2022 model year, we thought it could finally be a worthy competitor to the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger. After all, it hadn't been seriously upgraded before then since the second-gen model in 2005. Of course, there are a lot of ways to gauge the Frontier's competitiveness. Looking at sales, well, the Frontier still trailed the Tacoma this year by about 100,000 units through July 2026. But Nissan's compact truck handily surpassed its Blue Oval rival over the same period with 43,101 sales compared to the Ranger's 34,069.
It's a similar story when it comes to depreciation, too, and that includes the fact that we have multiple ways to measure. For example, Kelley Blue Book starts with an original MSRP of $29,985 for a 2022 Nissan Frontier King Cab S rear-wheel-drive model. In this setup, the Frontier has depreciated about 30.2% to an average Fair Purchase Price of $20,900. At the other end of the pricing spectrum, the Frontier King Cab SV, also in RWD, opened at $32,685, but with a Fair Purchase Price of $21,600, this model has depreciated by a bit under 34%.
Meanwhile, the team at CarEdge reports that, from an original average purchase price of $36,099, the cost of a Frontier has fallen to $26,058. That's a depreciation rate of about 28%.
How do the Frontier's rivals hold up for depreciation?
Remember our question about how the Frontier would stack up against its rivals? The answer from a depreciation point of view is "not that well." It still trails the Toyota Tacoma by a noticeable margin in terms of retained value, and while the Frontier outsells the Ford Ranger, it depreciates a bit quicker, too.
The Tacoma is backed by Toyota's longstanding reputation for retained value, which is, in turn, supported by more than a decade of comparing its depreciation with that of other brands. Moreover, the Tacoma has been especially resistant to losing money for its owners, with KBB saying the 2025 model had the best five-year resale value of any new car. Zeroing on the 2022 Tacoma bears this out as well. Sticking with the KBB numbers, the '22 Tacoma has depreciation rates that range from 18.8% at the bottom of the spectrum to 14.4% for a TRD Off-Road model. The Ford Ranger, for its part, has lost about 28% of its value at the bottom end of its roster between 2022 and 2026. However, higher-end trims such as the Lariat lose closer to 43%
In addition, we can take into account the Frontier's other direct competition, the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon. The former shows a depreciation spectrum of roughly 25% to 31%, for lower and higher trims, and the latter is virtually identical at 25% to 32%. So, despite our initial hopes, a good argument can be made that the Frontier still has pretty much the worst depreciation in its class.