5 Of The Most Powerful Engines You Can Get In New Cars And Trucks

Big power used to be reserved for the most exotic, expensive cars in the world. When the production of the Bugatti Veyron began in 2005, its 987 horsepower was almost impossible to wrap your head around. The 8.0-liter W16 and its four turbochargers made it the most powerful production car on the planet, and the price tag was north of $1 million. Back then, 500 hp was already supercar territory, and anything near four digits belonged in a different universe entirely.

Fast forward about 20 years, and that universe has moved much closer to the average driveway. The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 now makes 1,064 hp from a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8, and it costs a fraction of what a Veyron did. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 hit 1,025 hp on E85 before the muscle car era ended. Even trucks have joined the party, with the Ram 1500 TRX packing 777 hp and the Ford F-150 Raptor R putting out 720.

The hp wars are very much alive, and automakers have gotten remarkably good at squeezing huge numbers out of their engines. Forced induction is the biggest tool in the box. Turbochargers and superchargers cram far more air into each cylinder, which means more fuel burned and more power made without needing a massive engine.

Modern engine power also benefits from superior exhaust design, variable valve timing, stronger materials, and sophisticated engine management that keeps everything from blowing apart under pressure. All of that has created a golden age for anyone who loves big numbers. Here are some of the most powerful engines you can get in new cars and trucks right now.