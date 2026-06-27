Over-The-Air Update Lets Koenigsegg Jesko Hit 190 MPH In The Quarter-Mile, Crushing The Production Car Record

The 1,600-horsepower Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut recently got an over-the-air update that unlocks a record-breaking amount of speed. This accomplishment comes two years after the Absolut broke the 0-250-0-mph record with a time of 28.27 seconds. The hypercar — or, as Koenigsegg likes to call it, megacar — can now cover the quarter-mile in a nutty 8.54 seconds at 190 mph. The half-mile, meanwhile, is accomplished in 12.76 seconds at 232.

Those top speeds are both quarter- and half-mile records for non-EV production cars. For reference, it went from zero to 60 mph in 2.26 seconds, and 200 mph was achieved in 9.38 seconds. What makes all this more remarkable is the fact that the Jesko is rear-wheel-drive and the Jesko did this record-setting run on an unprepped surface at the company's test track in Ängelholm, Sweden. Plus, unlike also-ultra-fast hypercars like the Rimac, the Jesko features no electrification.

Koenigsegg didn't dive too deep into the details, but traction control tuning, shifting enhancements, and launch control tweaks were given credit for the record-setting run. The "new software advancements" will be coming to all Jesko Absoluts over the air. An arguably hilarious part of this record-setting run is that Koenigsegg factory test driver Markus Lundh did the whole thing with his phone in one hand, steering wheel in the other, making 232 mph somehow seem effortless. Watch the run here: