JCB Proved Bonneville Will Always Be Speed's Final Frontier

Very few of us will ever have the opportunity to set foot on another world, but the Bonneville Salt Flats are one of the few corners of our Blue Marble that truly feel extraterrestrial. The open expanse in Utah is so sprawling that the Earth's curvature is noticeable at ground level, making it the perfect place to push cars to their absolute limit. JCB successfully broke the hydrogen-powered land speed record on the famed salt flats in August. The Hydromax streamliner reached a staggering mark of 406.320 miles per hour, and I was there to witness it.

The JCB Hydromax's effort continued a long lineage of land speed record attempts at Bonneville. While the United States and the Soviet Union raced to put a man on the Moon during the 1960s, the outright record was broken ten times in Utah. The flurry of ever-faster runs culminated with Blue Flame, driven by Gary Gabelich, going 622.407 mph over the flying mile. That rocket car's record stood for 13 years. The outright record runs since have been in Nevada's much larger Black Rock Desert.

Full Disclaimer: JCB flew me out to Bonneville for the attempt and put me up in a casino in Wendover, Nevada, the nearest patch of civilization to the salt flats.