10 Of The Coolest Cars To Ever Break Land Speed Records

Speed is everything in the automotive realm, but if you're going to be record-breaking fast, you might as well look incredible while you're at it. Luckily, the aerodynamic demands of true speed beasts naturally sculpt them into some of the most striking designs ever to grace asphalt.

Many have gone through such extreme modifications that calling them "cars" almost feels like a lessened truth. Frankenstein rework or not, there's no denying that these marvels of automotive engineering are museum-worthy based on looks alone.

The land speed record has changed hands frequently between two major players: the U.S. and Britain. The latter is the current holder with the supersonic Thrust SSC. Both nations have raced across beaches and salt flats, hoisted fighter jet engines onto four wheel drives and bent the limits of physics, all in a relentless pursuit of the title: the fastest car in the world.

Don't expect production cars here. Sleek as they might be, those machines weren't engineered for Guinness World Record‑shattering speeds.