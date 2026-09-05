Joining Bonneville's 200 MPH Club Requires A Land Speed Record, Not Just Speed

The Bonneville Salt Flats is a veritable Shangri-La for land speed records, eliciting a giddy but hushed reverence among those in the know. Located in the desert in Northwestern Utah, this 30,000-acre site is where this ramjet-powered, '80s-era RV and many, many other wild rides have blasted across the gleaming salt deposits at breakneck speeds. On the hallowed grounds of the Flats, dreams have been dashed, tragedies have struck, and legacies have been forged. Among the greatest honors to be earned on the Bonneville Salt Flats, and bestowed upon only a select few, is joining the vaunted 200 MPH Club. But to join it, you'll have to do more than crack two-hundo on the speedometer; you'd best be ready to break a land speed record –- at least in your respective vehicle's class record — while sustaining over 200 mph.

But it's called the 200 MPH Club, so why the land speed record and minimum rules? A few reasons. First, they help to incentivize drivers, mechanics, and engineers to continue pushing the limits of earthbound physics and aerodynamics with each passing year as technology evolves. The rule also ostensibly ensures that earning the famous red cap remains a grueling-but-fair process as vehicles become more and more advanced (and, well, fast). Finally, the rules help maintain the Bonneville Salt Flats' credibility and prestige as a premier venue for the best and baddest speedsters to strut their stuff on the sodium chloride. So, what does one have to do to join? Read on for a quick primer on the rules and history of the 200 MPH Club, and why joining its ranks is far from a small feat.