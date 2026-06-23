The Current Land Speed Record For Hydrogen Combustion Cars Is Held By A 22-Year-Old BMW

The 303-mph Venturi Buckeye Bullet 2 holds the FIA-approved land speed record for the fastest "hydrogen-powered vehicle." However, about 22 years ago, BMW set nine separate land speed records for a hydrogen-powered internal-combustion vehicle — not on the Bonneville Salt Flats, but at BMW's testing center in Miramas, France. All nine records were recognized by FIA, and with a top speed of 300.175 kmh (186.52 mph) — though it managed to hit 187.9 mph in one direction – the BMW H2R officially became the fastest hydrogen-powered ICE vehicle in the world.

BMW's H2R featured a modified 6.0-liter V12 that could burn liquid hydrogen and used good old combustion to extract over 285 horsepower. Much of the engine was carried over from a 760i, save for a few mods like the fuel injection system adapted for hydrogen's chemical properties and the use of integrated injection valves in the intake manifold. Underneath the 17.7-foot-long streamlined carbon bodywork sits an aluminum chassis built using borrowed bits from the Z8. With a weight of 3,440 pounds and a drag coefficient of just 0.21, the H2R gave works drivers Alfred Hilger, Jorg Weidinger, and Gunther Weber the platform needed to set its many records. Playing a crucial part in the process were the H2R's 245/40 ZR19 "extra load" Michelin tires, highlighting the importance of tire tech when it comes to land speed records.

Fast forward to today, and JCB — a British company specializing in excavators and construction equipment — is about to challenge BMW H2R's title at the Bonneville Speed Week in Utah this August.