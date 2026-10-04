One Of The World's Most Remote Airports Is At Risk Of Closing, Jeopardizing Transpacific Flights

Commercial air travel may be statistically safer than ever, but modern airliners are far from bulletproof. Having a place to land is vital if something goes wrong, especially over the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Henderson Field on Midway Atoll is on the verge of closure unless the FAA undertakes a $100 million upgrade effort. Boeing and several airlines are urging the agency to keep the airport open, as intercontinental air traffic would be denied access to a swath of Pacific Ocean airspace.

Henderson Field was built in 1942 during World War II as a bomber airfield. While the airstrip became available for commercial use, the airport's scheduled services ended in 2002, as a local population of 40 people isn't a viable customer base. Besides charter flights, Henderson Field serves as a vital diversion airport. As its name implies, the Midway Atoll is roughly halfway between Asia and North America.

The FAA grants every twin-engined passenger jet with an Extended-range Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards (ETOPS) rating. The Boeing 737 Max and its rival Airbus A320neo both have an ETOPS 180 rating, meaning they can't fly further than 180 minutes from a diversion airport. For the record, it takes longer than six hours to fly between Honolulu and Tokyo. According to Simple Flying, Midway received at least three mainline airline diversions since 2011.