Why The Aviation Industry Abandoned Tri-Jet Commercial Planes

From the 1970s through the 1990s, tri-jets were a common sight in our skies. Aircraft with three jet engines were capable of transoceanic flights and more fuel-efficient than four-engine aircraft like the Boeing 747, with its oddball hump over the cockpit. Smaller tri-jets like the Boeing 727 were known for their exceptional short-field capabilities.

You don't see many tri-jets anymore, though. Time has marched on, and classics like the 727, McDonnell Douglas DC-10 (take a look inside the factory that built those 1960s airliners), and Lockheed L-1011 are outdated and inefficient by modern standards. Even the MD-11, one of the most modern tri-jets produced, has been relegated to cargo duty after its final passenger flight in 2014.

Twin-engine jets have taken over the skies. Two engines use less fuel than three, and modern turbofan engines are much more powerful and efficient than the turbojets of old. Regulations have changed to allow twin-engine airliners to fly farther and farther from diversion airports, so that now they're allowed to fly across oceans — sealing the fate of three- and four-engine aircraft for long-haul flights.