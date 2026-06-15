Why Are Some Airport Runways Concrete While Others Are Asphalt?

If you number among those lucky enough to still have summer vacation plans after more than 12,000 flights were canceled in May, do the rest of us a favor on your travels. Take a minute at the airport to set down your pre-flight cocktail and stop gloating about getting the last plane tickets at pre-war prices because air travel isn't getting cheaper anytime soon. Instead, look out on the tarmac. What do you see there? What's the so-called "tarmac" actually made of?

Chances are that if you're chilling in the lounge, you won't see any tar or any mac at all, as the nation's busiest airport features only runways made of concrete. JFK, on the other hand, has three concrete runways and one made of asphalt (AKA tarmac). Meanwhile, some airports, like Daniel K Inouye International in Honolulu, have only asphalt runways, and others yet (we're looking at you, ORD), have concrete, asphalt, and asphalt-concrete mixed runways.

You might think that something as important and highly regulated as a runway would be standardized across the country, but there's a surprising amount of variation here. So why exactly are some runways built using concrete and others with asphalt? Does it make a difference?

As it turns out, the construction materials used to build a runway depend on factors ranging from cost and construction needs to environmental factors and the type and volume of traffic an airport fields. In general, concrete is the more durable material, but asphalt is useful for spreading out the immense force a plane exerts on the ground during takeoff. Let's dig into the fascinating details.