For now, the longest nonstop flights available commercially all take around 18 or 19 hours to complete, and they cover distances ranging approximately between 7,000 and 9,500 miles. These routes connect such far-distant places as New York City and Singapore, London to Perth, and Auckland to New York City. There's no denying that these long-haul flights cover massive distances, but there are still a couple popular routes that most commercial planes simply can't cover on a nonstop flight. Qantas Airways and Airbus have teamed up to try and fill this long-anticipated niche, and their newly developed Project Sunrise planes are poised to pull it off.

Project Sunrise is named after the 33-hour nonstop flights Qantas ran between Sri Lanka and Western Australia during World War II. The project began in 2017 as Qantas sought the technology necessary to complete the 10,000-nautical-mile (11,000-mile) routes between Sydney, Australia and NYC, and between London and Sydney without stopping. Either route is estimated to take about 22 hours, and Qantas hasn't yet unveiled which route it will choose to run first, though the plan is to eventually get both NYC-to-Sydney and London-to-Sydney up and running.

Airbus and Qantas completed the first experimental flight of the new A350-1000ULR in June 2026 outside Toulouse, France, where two pilots and a flight engineer motored around in the experimental craft for nearly four hours to collect data. Tests of this first ultra-long-range version of the A350-1000 are expected to last for two months, and if all goes well, the final product should be ready for commercial flights by April 2027. Maybe by then, Republicans' war to make gas expensive will be over, in which case this long-awaited nonstop route might actually be accessible(-ish) to the average person.