Republican Reportedly Preparing 90-Day Ban On Private Companies Selling Diesel Outside The U.S.

It's hard to feel much sympathy for Republican politicians these days. And with voters increasingly fed up with higher prices and a pointless war that appears to have made it even more likely that Iran will develop a nuclear weapon, Republicans candidates have been calling for a ban. That includes Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK), who said Tuesday, "American fuel should stay home with Americans. The cost of diesel is just too damn high. I'm calling for a temporary pause of American diesel exports so that we can rebuild our reserves ahead of winter and put American and Alaskan families first."

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) and Mike Rogers (R-MI) have also called for the federal government to interfere with private business and were even willing to break with Trump on the war with Iran, calling for him to end it quickly. Hinson, of course, voted against September's war powers resolution that would have actually (potentially) done something to rein Trump in, but again, we're talking about Republican politicians here. You can't expect them to actually do anything. Just talk. And in this case, flail a little.

Even if you manage to ignore the blatant hypocrisy of Republican politicians suddenly calling for more "government interference," not less, the biggest problem with a diesel export ban appears to be the fact that it's unlikely to lower diesel prices significantly while risking a massive spike in gasoline prices. Oh, and there also may not be a legal way for the federal government to ban private companies from exporting diesel, and most experts think it's a bad idea anyway. As Politico put it: